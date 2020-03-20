More Sports Wrestling Wrestling Coronavirus: Wrestling coach Andrew Cook leaves for the U.S. The American coach of the Indian women’s wrestling team left for home after the national federation suspended training camps in Lucknow and Sonepat. PTI New Delhi 20 March, 2020 19:43 IST The WFI staff have not yet started to work from home. - GETTY IMAGES (REPRESENTATIVE) PTI New Delhi 20 March, 2020 19:43 IST Andrew Cook, a coach of the Indian women’s wrestling team, has left for the U.S. after the national federation suspended the camps in Lucknow and Sonepat in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.Cook was with the Indian women’s team at SAI centre in Lucknow but only a handful of wrestlers were present there. Most wrestlers did not come back after the festival of Holi. Kuldeep Malik, the Indian coach at the camp, has also left for his home in Haryana after suffering from an upset stomach and fever.ALSO READ | Sindhu on coronavirus: stay clean, stay safe, wear maskThe Indian men’s team is yet to get a new foreign coach after Iranian Hossein Karimi left his job midway. “The coronavirus outbreak has shut the camp. I need not be stuck alone there, but [I’m] here with my family until we resume camp,” Cook told PTI from Seattle. “I am with my wife and dog and it’s so great. In Lucknow, I would have been solo. It wasn’t worth sitting alone there when I miss my family,” he added.Training on their ownThe Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said it supported those who chose to stay at home in the prevailing circumstances. “Cook has gone on leave. In the situation that we are facing, everybody wants to be with his family. Cook wanted to go, so we let him [go] since there is no national camp. Wrestlers are also training on their own,” WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar said.The WFI staff, instead of working from home, are still coming to office since they have to settle accounts with the SAI before month-end. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.