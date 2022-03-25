Anshu Malik, Sarita Mor make cut for Asian wrestling championships

Olympian and World championships silver medalist Anshu Malik and Worlds bronze medallist Sarita Mor won the selection trials to get picked in the Indian side for the Asian wrestling championships to be held in Mongolia next month.

Anshu got the better of another Worlds bronze medallist Pooja Dhanda in the final of the women’s 57kg trials held in Lucknow on Friday. Pooja, trailing 1-0, injured her knee and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Sarita beat Mansi 4-3 to take the 59kg slot.

Manisha upset Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik 5-2 for the 62kg spot. Olympians Seema Bisla, Vinesh Phogat and Sonam Malik did not participate in the trials.

Ten wrestlers, including former Worlds medallist Geeta Phogat and World under-23 medallist Nisha Dahiya, were not allowed to compete on disciplinary grounds. They stayed away from the national camp without proper permission.