United World Wrestling moves Asian championships out of Delhi after WFI enquiry

The event, originally scheduled to be held from March 28 to April 2 at the I.G. Stadium Complex in New Delhi, will now take place in Astana in Kazakhstan between April 7 and 15.

Y. B. Sarangi
Kolkata 23 February, 2023 21:02 IST
Top Indian wrestlers made various allegations, including sexual misconduct, against the Wrestling Federation of India in February.

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has moved the Asian wrestling championships from New Delhi to Kazakhstan capital Astana due to the ongoing enquiry over various allegations, including sexual misconduct, levelled against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by a group of elite wrestlers.

Astana hosted the 2019 World Championships and Kazakhstan was the host of the Asian championships in 2021. Almaty also hosted the third Ranking Series event last year.

“The UWW was forced to change the host of the continental championships due to the recent developments in Indian wrestling and a pending inquiry by the Indian Sports Ministry against the WFI.”

The M.C.Mary Kom-chaired oversight committee, which was formed by the Union Sports Ministry to probe the allegations against the WFI and look after the day-to-day administration of the federation, had reportedly requested the UWW to postpone the event.

Meanwhile, the protesting wrestlers – including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya – have stayed away from participating in any event.

