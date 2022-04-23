Asian Wrestling Championships: Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Gourav Baliyan enter finals

Tokyo Olympic medalists Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia along with Gourav Baliyan will fight for gold after winning their respective semifinal matches at the Asian Wrestling Championships.

Ravi Dahiya completed his comeback from a 0-4 deficit to beat Zanabazar Zandanbud and move into the 57kg final. Meanwhile, Bajrang Punia beat Haji Mohamad Ali to seal his spot in the 65kg final.

Gourav Baliyan on the other hand, is through to the 79kg finals with two wins.

Naveen and Satywart Kadian will fight for bronze in 70 and 97 kg categories respectively.

