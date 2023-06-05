Magazine

Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia refute claims on withdrawing wrestlers protest

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia refuted claims on them withdrawing the wrestlers protest to rejoin their posts in Indian Railways on Monday.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 15:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat at Har ki Pauri ghat, in Haridwar, Tuesday.
FILE PHOTO: Protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat at Har ki Pauri ghat, in Haridwar, Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat at Har ki Pauri ghat, in Haridwar, Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia refuted claims on them withdrawing the wrestlers protest to rejoin their posts in Indian Railways on Monday.

Several media reports stated that Sakshi and Bajrang were wit from the protest and will be back on duty with the Indian Railways. However, the Olympic medallists refuted the reports via social media.

ALSO READ
Ravi Dahiya pulls out of from Bishkek Ranking Series after injury during warmup

“ The news of withdrawing the movement is just a rumour. These news are being spread to harm us. We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn the movement. The news of women wrestlers raising FIR is also false. The fight will continue till justice is served, “ tweeted Bajrang Punia.

Meanwhile, Sakshi in a tweet said, “In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don’t spread any wrong news.”

This news was making rounds after the two met with Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs of India.

