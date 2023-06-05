Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia refute claims on withdrawing wrestlers protest

Published : Jun 05, 2023 15:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia refuted claims on them withdrawing the wrestlers protest to rejoin their posts in Indian Railways on Monday.

Several media reports stated that Sakshi and Bajrang were wit from the protest and will be back on duty with the Indian Railways. However, the Olympic medallists refuted the reports via social media.

“ The news of withdrawing the movement is just a rumour. These news are being spread to harm us. We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn the movement. The news of women wrestlers raising FIR is also false. The fight will continue till justice is served, “ tweeted Bajrang Punia.

Meanwhile, Sakshi in a tweet said, “In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don’t spread any wrong news.”

This news was making rounds after the two met with Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs of India.