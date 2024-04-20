Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (previously known as the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium) in New Delhi on Saturday.
READ THE MATCH PREVIEW | DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals looks to continue winning momentum against in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad
Both teams enter into the contest on the back of wins and will be looking to add another victory.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:
DC vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
DC vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM (FEROZ SHAH KOTLA STADIUM)
DC OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM (FEROZ SHAH KOTLA STADIUM)
MOST RUNS IN DC VS SRH IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|Shikhar Dhawan (DC and SRH)
|19
|575
|31.94
|128.06
|92*
|David Warner (SRH and DC))
|20
|569
|33.47
|127.00
|92*
|Kane Williamson (SRH)
|13
|493
|54.77
|127.72
|89
MOST WICKETS IN DC VS SRH IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)
|18
|17
|7.66
|32.00
|2/11
|Rashid Khan (SRH)
|12
|15
|5.70
|18.26
|3/7
|Kagiso Rabada (DC)
|8
|14
|9.19
|19.92
|4/22
Latest on Sportstar
- DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match; overall stats, most runs, wickets
- DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- Seeking to curb player agent fees, FIFA’s Infantino calls on lawmakers for help and targets England
- Juventus rescues late point in draw with Cagliari in Serie A
- Roma blasts ‘hardship’ as interrupted Udinese match to be finished on April 25
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE