DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (previously known as the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium) in New Delhi on Saturday.

Both teams enter into the contest on the back of wins and will be looking to add another victory.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

DC vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 23 Delhi Capitals won: 11 Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 12 Last result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 runs (Delhi; 2023)

DC vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM (FEROZ SHAH KOTLA STADIUM) Matches played: 6 Delhi Capitals won: 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 5 Last result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 runs (Delhi; 2023)

DC OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM (FEROZ SHAH KOTLA STADIUM) Matches played: 77 Delhi Capitals won: 32 Delhi Capitals lost: 43 Last result: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 77 runs (2023) Delhi Capitals highest score: 231/4 (20) vs Punjab Kings (2011) Delhi Capitals lowest score: 66 (20) vs Mumbai Indians (2017)

MOST RUNS IN DC VS SRH IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS Shikhar Dhawan (DC and SRH) 19 575 31.94 128.06 92* David Warner (SRH and DC)) 20 569 33.47 127.00 92* Kane Williamson (SRH) 13 493 54.77 127.72 89

MOST WICKETS IN DC VS SRH IPL MATCHES