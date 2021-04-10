Sonam Malik qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in the 62kg category

The Indian wrestling fraternity had double reason to celebrate on Saturday, as after Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik also made the cut for the Tokyo Olympics, at the same event, in the 62kg category.

SAIMedia tweeted: "Sonam wins Olympic quota! #SonamMalik makes a remarkable comeback from 0-6 down to beat home favourite Ayaulym Kassymova of Kazakhstan 9-6 to win a #Tokyo2020 in women's 62 kg wrestling at the Asian Olympic Qualifier. She becomes the 3rd Indian female & 6th Wrestler to win quota."

The 18-year-old defeated Kazakhstan's Ayaulym Kassymova 9-6 in her semifinal match to book her spot for the Tokyo Olympics, later this year.

Sonam wins Olympic quota!#SonamMalik makes a remarkable comeback from 0-6 down to beat home favourite Ayaulym Kassymova of Kazakhstan 9-6 to win a #Tokyo2020 in women’s 62 kg wrestling at the Asian Olympic Qualifier. She becomes the 3rd Indian female & 6th Wrestler to win quota pic.twitter.com/FAKkHaDNXV — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) April 10, 2021

The last few years has seen Sonam deliver consistent results, as she won two gold medals at the 2017 and 2019 Cadet World Championships and win a silver medal at the 2018 edition of the same competition.