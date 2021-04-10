More Sports Wrestling Wrestling Sonam Malik qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in the 62kg category The 18-year-old wrestler defeated Kazakhstan's Ayaulym Kassymova 9-6 in her semifinal match to book her spot for the Tokyo Olympics, later this year. Team Sportstar 10 April, 2021 14:08 IST Sonam Malik clinched an impressive come-from-behind win to book her spot at the Tokyo Olympics- Twitter/SAI Media Team Sportstar 10 April, 2021 14:08 IST The Indian wrestling fraternity had double reason to celebrate on Saturday, as after Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik also made the cut for the Tokyo Olympics, at the same event, in the 62kg category.SAIMedia tweeted: "Sonam wins Olympic quota! #SonamMalik makes a remarkable comeback from 0-6 down to beat home favourite Ayaulym Kassymova of Kazakhstan 9-6 to win a #Tokyo2020 in women's 62 kg wrestling at the Asian Olympic Qualifier. She becomes the 3rd Indian female & 6th Wrestler to win quota."The 18-year-old defeated Kazakhstan's Ayaulym Kassymova 9-6 in her semifinal match to book her spot for the Tokyo Olympics, later this year. Sonam wins Olympic quota!#SonamMalik makes a remarkable comeback from 0-6 down to beat home favourite Ayaulym Kassymova of Kazakhstan 9-6 to win a #Tokyo2020 in women’s 62 kg wrestling at the Asian Olympic Qualifier. She becomes the 3rd Indian female & 6th Wrestler to win quota pic.twitter.com/FAKkHaDNXV— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) April 10, 2021 The last few years has seen Sonam deliver consistent results, as she won two gold medals at the 2017 and 2019 Cadet World Championships and win a silver medal at the 2018 edition of the same competition. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.