Wrestling U20 World Championship: Sumit reaches final, Deepak Punia wins bronze

Sumit (60kg) reached the final to assure India of a medal, while Deepak Punia (77kg) earned a bronze in Greco Roman competitions at the World under-20 wrestling championships in Amman on Saturday.

Read | Panghal creates history by defending 53kg title, Reena grabs bronze

Punia staged a spectacular come from behind 4-2 win over Georgian Tornike Mikeladze. The Army Sports Institute (ASI) groomed wrestler, who was trailing 0-2 due to his passivity, displayed his strong defence and superb counter-attack.

His late fightback earned him two-pointers twice and helped him register a sensational win.

Sumit, who outsmarted Kazakhstan’s Saifulla Kurman 11-0, Poland’s Oliver Skrzypczak 15-7 and Iran’s Amirreza Dehbozorgi 10-0 through technical superiority, cruised to the 60kg final to ensure a medal. He will face Armenian Suren Aghajanyan in the battle for the gold.

Sandeep (63kg) was beaten 4-0 by Japan’s Komei Sawada in another bronze medal match.