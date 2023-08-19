MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wrestling U20 World Championship: Sumit reaches final, Deepak Punia wins bronze

Sumit, who outsmarted Kazakhstan’s Saifulla Kurman 11-0, Poland’s Oliver Skrzypczak 15-7 and Iran’s Amirreza Dehbozorgi 10-0 through technical superiority, cruised to the 60kg final to ensure a medal.

Published : Aug 19, 2023 22:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Deepak Punia in action.
File Photo: Deepak Punia in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo: Deepak Punia in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sumit (60kg) reached the final to assure India of a medal, while Deepak Punia (77kg) earned a bronze in Greco Roman competitions at the World under-20 wrestling championships in Amman on Saturday.

Read | Panghal creates history by defending 53kg title, Reena grabs bronze

Punia staged a spectacular come from behind 4-2 win over Georgian Tornike Mikeladze. The Army Sports Institute (ASI) groomed wrestler, who was trailing 0-2 due to his passivity, displayed his strong defence and superb counter-attack.

His late fightback earned him two-pointers twice and helped him register a sensational win.

Sumit, who outsmarted Kazakhstan’s Saifulla Kurman 11-0, Poland’s Oliver Skrzypczak 15-7 and Iran’s Amirreza Dehbozorgi 10-0 through technical superiority, cruised to the 60kg final to ensure a medal. He will face Armenian Suren Aghajanyan in the battle for the gold.

Sandeep (63kg) was beaten 4-0 by Japan’s Komei Sawada in another bronze medal match.

Related stories

Related Topics

Junior World Wrestling Championship /

Greco Roman /

Deepak Punia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrestling U20 World Championship: Sumit reaches final, Deepak Punia wins bronze
    Team Sportstar
  2. National Chess C’ships 2023: Going gets tough for former winners; Eight share lead
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Leverkusen defeats Leipzig in Bundesliga opener, Stuttgart enjoys 5-0 rout without Endo
    AP
  4. TOT 0-0 MUN, Premier League Live Score: Tottenham hosts Man United in first home game
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Triple jumpers in action shortly; Sable, Shaili fail to qualify for finals; India results Day 1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. Wrestling U20 World Championship: Sumit reaches final, Deepak Punia wins bronze
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wrestling U20 World Championship: Panghal creates history by defending 53kg title, Reena grabs bronze
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. India‘s greco-roman grapplers disappoint in junior World Championships
    PTI
  4. Vinesh Phogat vows to ‘bounce back stronger’ after undergoing knee surgery in Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  5. Priya becomes only second Indian U20 World Champion, fiery Panghal one win away from second title
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrestling U20 World Championship: Sumit reaches final, Deepak Punia wins bronze
    Team Sportstar
  2. National Chess C’ships 2023: Going gets tough for former winners; Eight share lead
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Leverkusen defeats Leipzig in Bundesliga opener, Stuttgart enjoys 5-0 rout without Endo
    AP
  4. TOT 0-0 MUN, Premier League Live Score: Tottenham hosts Man United in first home game
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Triple jumpers in action shortly; Sable, Shaili fail to qualify for finals; India results Day 1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment