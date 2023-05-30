United World Wrestling (UWW) on Tuesday condemned the detention of some leading wrestlers during a protest march on May 28 and threatened that it might suspend the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) if its pending elections are not held within the stipulated time.

In a strongly-worded statement, UWW said it had been following the situation relating to the wrestlers’ protest over abuse of power and sexual harassment by WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh with ‘great concern.’

“The events of these last days are even more worrying that the wrestlers were arrested and temporarily detained by the police for initiating a march of protest,” said the statement.

“UWW firmly condemns the treatment and detention of the wrestlers. It expresses its disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations so far. UWW urges the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations.”

The world governing body of the sport said it would meet the wrestlers “to inquire about their condition and safety and reconfirm our support for a fair and just resolution of their concerns.”

UWW, which had relocated the Asian championship from Delhi to Astana earlier this year due to the controversy, said it would seek information about WFI’s elections from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Ad-Hoc Committee, which is running WFI at present.

“The 45-day deadline that was initially set to hold this elective assembly shall be respected. Failing to do so may lead UWW to suspend the federation, thereby forcing the athletes to compete under a neutral flag,” said the statement.