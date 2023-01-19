Vinesh Phogat: If forced, will file FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan

Vinesh Phogat on Thursday said the wrestlers want more than just a resignation from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. “We don’t just want resignation; we also want karvahi (prosecution). We will wait for a solution. If forced, we will file an FIR tomorrow (Friday). He ended the women’s wrestling in UP because of soshan (exploitation),” Phogat said.

India’s top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, and double Worlds medallist Phogat, have levelled allegations against Brij Bhushan that include sexual assault on female wrestlers and issuing death threats to athletes.

Punia said: “A resignation is not enough. We want the federation to be dissolved. We want to shut this down. If he (Brij Bhushan) resigns, ultimately, his people will be put back in places of power.”

“We now have five to six girls who have come forward with evidence. Atma samman (self-respect) is most important. If we are forced to bring the girls forward, it will be a disgrace for wrestling... If people like us can go through this, I can say with surety that no woman anywhere in India is safe. Women and daughters should just not be born in India,” Phogat added.

A resignation is not enough. We want the federation to be dissolved. We want to shut this down. — Bajrang Punia

Face-to-face chat

Sakshi also weighed in: “We have only been given assurance, but we are not satisfied. We want the whole federation ended.”

Asked why the wrestlers did not approach the Sports Authority of India (SAI) earlier, Phogat remarked: “If we ask for a coach, physio, it manages to find its way to the federation. The more this matter gets delayed, the more girls will come forward. Kam se kam pad chod de, hum apna kushti chod baithe hain (He can at least let go of his position, we have stopped wrestling).

“Why doesn’t the president sit before me, look me in the eye for a few minutes and tell me he and the federation have not done anything wrong?

“We didn’t seek police protection, but we were worried after yesterday as we didn’t know who was following us where. The president’s premises are under lock and key, but we are still here. Abuse happens behind closed doors, there’s no camera there. The girls coming forward are the biggest proof of abuse here. I don’t want their identities revealed, but if we are forced to, it will be a dark hour for India.”

Sports Ministry issues statement

The Sports Ministry released a statement late on Wednesday, saying: Taking cognizance of the protest staged by wrestlers, including Olympic and CWG medalists, in Delhi today and a press conference in which wrestlers have levelled serious charges of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the President and coaches of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and of mismanagement in the functioning of the federation, the Sports Ministry has sought an explanation from WFI and directed it to furnish a reply within the next 72 hours on the allegations made. In its communication to WFI, the Ministry has stated that “since the matter pertains to the well being of athletes, the Ministry has taken a very serious view of the matter.”

The Ministry has further stated that if WFI fails to respond within the next 72 hours, the Ministry will initiate action against the federation in terms of the provisions of the National Sports Development Code, 2011.