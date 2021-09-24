Wrestling Federation of India introduces new regulations for coaches

In order to bring discipline among the coaches at different National level championships, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has introduced some new regulations.

As per a WFI circular issued on Thursday, the coaches will need to share their name, date of birth, father’s name and Aadhar number in their entry form. The WFI will issue license books, at Rs 500 per copy, to all the coaches selected by the state associations for the National championships.

All the coaches should wear proper kit and the WFI will issue T-shirts to the coaches so that the authorised coaches can be easily identified, said the circular.

A meeting with the coaches at all National championships will be convened before the referees’ clinic. Other than the selected coaches, no other coach will be allowed to enter the arena, it stated.

The above regulations will be applicable from the National wrestling championship, to be held at Nandini Nagar, in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, from November 19 to 21.