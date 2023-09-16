MagazineBuy Print

World Wrestling Championships: India’s Abhimanyu remains in medal race despite quarterfinal defeat

Fighting in the non-Olympic weight, Abhimanyu outclassed Ukraine’s Ihor Nykyforuk 19-9 and Moldova’s Nicolai Grahmez 13-2 before losing 9-2 to Retherford.

Published : Sep 16, 2023 20:55 IST - 1 MIN READ

Y. B. Sarangi
The Indian wrestlers competed under the United World Wrestling flag owing to the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Indian wrestlers competed under the United World Wrestling flag owing to the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

The Indian wrestlers competed under the United World Wrestling flag owing to the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) | Photo Credit: AFP

Abhimanyu remained in contention for a bronze medal in freestyle 70kg even after losing to American Zain Allen Retherford in the quarterfinals on the opening day of the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Saturday.

Fighting in the non-Olympic weight, Abhimanyu outclassed Ukraine’s Ihor Nykyforuk 19-9 and Moldova’s Nicolai Grahmez 13-2 before losing 9-2 to Retherford.

Wrestler Abhimanyu upsets higher-ranked Ukrainian in opening round of World Championships

If Retherford reaches the final, then Abhimanyu will compete in the repechage matches.

Akash Dahiya (61kg), Sandeep Singh Mann (86kg) and Sumit (125kg) lost their respective second-round matches and could not make it to the repechage round.

The Indian wrestlers competed under the United World Wrestling flag owing to the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India.

