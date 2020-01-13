ACES Awards In Pictures: Sportstar ACES Awards 2020 From sporting legends Pullela Gopichand and Sourav Ganguly to Bollywood stars Sharmila Tagore and Rahul Bose, here's Sportstar ACES Awards 2020 in pictures. Team Sportstar 13 January, 2020 23:45 IST Team Sportstar 13 January, 2020 23:45 IST Jury members (L-R) Aparna Popat, Anjali Bhagwat, N. Murali (Chairman, Kasturi & Sons), Sunil Gavaskar, N. Ram (Chairman, THG group of Publishing) and M.M. Somaya. Photo: V.V. KRISHNAN 1/20 Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia also attended the awards function in Mumbai. Photo: VIJAY SONEJI 2/20 2011 World Cup winners Yuvraj Singh (left) and Ashish Nehra graced the evening with their presence. Photo: VIJAY SONEJI 3/20 Actress Sharmila Tagore and former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar. Photo: R. RAGU 4/20 Looking Dapper: Leander Paes (left), Sunil Gavaskar (second from left), Yuvraj Singh (second from right) and Sourav Ganguly in attendance. Photo: VIVEK BENDRE 5/20 Ekta Bhutan received the Para Athelete of the year award. Photo: V.V. KRISHNAN 6/20 Para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat won the Sportsman of the Year (Parasports). Photo: V.V. KRISHNAN 7/20 A legend in the world of cue sports, Pankaj Advani was recipient of Special Jury Award. Photo: VIJAY SONEJI 8/20 Steeplechase runner Avinash Sable capped a record-breaking 2019 by bagging the Sportsman of the Year in athletics. Photo: V.V. KRISHNAN 9/20 HR manager of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. received the award for Best PSU/Corporate House for the promotion of Sports. Photo: R. RAGU 10/20 Pullela Gopichand (left) received the Sportswoman of the Year (Racquet Sports) award on behalf of P.V. Sindhu. Photo: R. RAGU 11/20 Sportstar Editor Ayon Sengupta (left), Sunil Gavaskar and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (right) released a book to mark 40 years of Sportstar. Photo: V.V. KRISHNAN 12/20 Leander Paes was presented with the Special Recognition Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards in Mumbai. 13/20 The Indian men’s cricket team took home the Team of the Year award. It beat Bengaluru Football Club, the Indian women’s hockey team and Pro Kabaddi’s Bengal Warriors to the award. Photo: V.V. KRISHNAN 14/20 Teenage shooting sensation Mehuli Ghosh won the female Young Athlete of the Year. Photo: V.V. KRISHNAN 15/20 Odisha won the Best State for the Promotion of Sports for the second time in a row, beating out Telangana and Tamil Nadu to the prize. Odisha Sports minister Tusharkanti Behera received the award. Photo: R. RAGU 16/20 Aparna Popat received the Sportsman of the Year (Racquet Sports) on the behalf of badminton player B. Sai Praneeth. Photo: R. RAGU 17/20 Badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and chess coach R. B. Ramesh were joint winners of the Coach of the Year title at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday. Photo: VIVEK BENDRE 18/20 India's legendary tennis player Vijay Amritraj (right), who hosted a part of the evening, being welcomed by The Hindu Sports Editor K. C. Vijaya Kumar. Photo: VIVEK BENDRE 19/20 Smriti Mandhana (left) received the the Sportstar Aces Sportswoman of the Year award in cricket from actress Sharmila Tagore and Cricket Australia director, Mel Jones (right). Photo: R. RAGU 20/20