Avinash Sable’s Commonwealth Games silver medal-winning performance has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Moment of the Year’ award for the upcoming Aces Awards 2023.

Sable finally ended the Kenyan hegemony in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games – the East African nation had monopolised the CWG podium since 1988 – to win a silver medal with a time of 8:11.20 at the Alexander Stadium.

Sable, who has been on a national record-breaking spree since the Federation Cup in March 2019, bettered his best performance for the ninth time, improving on his 8:12.48 achieved at the Rabat Diamond League in June this year.

⦿ VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE SPORTSPERSONS AHEAD OF THE SPORTSTAR ACES AWARDS. CLICK HERE.

Sable, separated from gold medal winner - Kenya’s Abraham Kibiwot - by five microseconds, was disappointed at missing out on the chance to be at the top of the podium and hear the national anthem.

One of the most endearing images from CWG 2022 will be of Sable, with the whole crowd behind him, nearly beating Kibiwot for the gold.