Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Neeraj Chopra nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Male)’ award

Neeraj Chopra has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Sportstar of the Year (Male)’ award for the upcoming Aces Awards 2023.

A year after he won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Chopra became the first Indian man to win a medal (silver) at the Athletics World Championships, in Oregon, USA. Over the course of the year, he never finished outside the top two in any of the six competitions he took part in.

Chopra, who set a new national record of 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League, wrapped up his season with another gold medal – in the Diamond League final in Zurich.

In 2022:

• Won India’s first-ever silver medal at the World Athletics Championships (Oregon, US, July 2022).

• Won the Diamond League Trophy, after winning the Diamond League final, the first Indian to do so (in Zurich, Switzerland, September 2022).

• Won gold at the Athletissima Diamond League (Lausanne, August)

• Broke his own national record at the Stockholm Diamond League with 89.94m (Sweden, June).

• Finished the 2022 season as World No. 2