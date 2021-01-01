AAI follows World Archery directive, launches online affiliation portal

Archery Association of India (AAI) on Friday launched its ‘online affiliation portal’ to meet one of the conditions set by World Archery while lifting suspension imposed on the National federation.

Archers, coaches and officials, who wish to participate in different events recognised or conducted by WA or AAI, would be able to seek affiliation with the AAI through this portal.



Paperless entry of participants during domestic events and controlling age fraud will be some of the advantages of using this portal.

Youth World champion Komalika Bari was the first archer to get affiliated through this portal.