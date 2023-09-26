Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 9

1 / 10 | Niken Singh Khangembam, Sanjeck Singh Waikhom and Malemnganba Sorokhaibam were part of the Indian team that won the bronze in Team Regu event at which sport in the 2018 edition? Wushu

Sepak Takraw

Water Polo Niken Singh Khangembam, Sanjeck Singh Waikhom and Malemnganba Sorokhaibam were part of the Indian team that won the bronze in Team Regu event in Sepak Takraw. Next

2 / 10 | Which of these swimmers will not be a part of the Indian contingent at the upcoming edition of the Asian Games? Maana Patel

Srihari Nataraj

Sandeep Sejwal Sandeep Sejwal will not be a part of the Indian contingent at the upcoming edition of the Asian Games. Next

3 / 10 | Since the 2002 edition, at which athletics event have India been the champion at all subsequent editions? Men’s 4*100m relay

Women’s 4*400m relay

Men’s 4*400m relay Indian women’s 4*400m relay have won all editions of the Asian Games since 2002. Next

4 / 10 | Esow Alben, Celestina Chelobroy and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo will represent India at the cycling events in the upcoming edition of the Games. Which state or union territory are they from? Assam

Ladakh

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Esow Alben, Celestina Chelobroy and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, who will represent India at the cycling events in the upcoming edition of the Games are from Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Next

5 / 10 | The first time this sport was introduced at the Asian Games was in 2010. It made an appearance again in the 2018 edition. China is the most successful nation in this event. A team typically consists of 22 members. Which sport is this? Canoeing

Kho-Kho

Dragon Boat Racing Dragon Boat Racing was introduced at the Asian Games was in 2010 and made an appearance again in the 2018 edition. Next

6 / 10 | The official mascot of the 1998 edition in Bangkok was named Chai-Yo. What animal was Chai-Yo, known among Thais for their strength and nobility? Lion

Elephant

Tiger Chai-Yo, the Elephant was the official mascot of the 1998 edition in Bangkok. Next

7 / 10 | Which player was the captain of the silver medal winning Indian hockey team at the 1974 edition? He captained India to a victory at the World Cup in 1975. Ajit Pal Singh

Vasudevan Bhaskaran

Aslam Sher Khan Ajit Pal Singh was the captain of the silver medal winning Indian hockey team at the 1974 edition. Next

8 / 10 | Rugby has been played at the Asian Games since the 1998 edition. Which version of the sport is currently played at the Asian Games? Rugby League

Rugby Union

Rugby Sevens Rugby Sevens is currently played at the Asian Games. Next

9 / 10 | Ashish Kumar is the only Indian medallist at which sport in the Asian Games? His bronze medal came at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou. Gymnastics

Taekwondo

Judo Ashish Kumar is the only Indian gymnast to win a medal at the Asian Games. Next

10 / 10 | Which of these is a member of the Asian Olympic Committee but not a member of the International Olympic Committee, because of which they participate in the Asian Games but not in the Olympics? Interestingly they participate in the Lusofonia Games. Hong Kong

Chinese Taipei

Macau Macau participates in the Asian Games but not in the Olympics. Next