Have you subscribed yet?

Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 9

Warm up for the upcoming 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou with our special quiz - 9th set. Do not forget to share your score on social media!

Published : Sep 26, 2023 18:51 IST - 3 MINS READ

Ramesh Natarajan
Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 9
Indian omen’s relay team.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 10 | Niken Singh Khangembam, Sanjeck Singh Waikhom and Malemnganba Sorokhaibam were part of the Indian team that won the bronze in Team Regu event at which sport in the 2018 edition?

  •  Wushu
  • Sepak Takraw
  • Water Polo
Next

