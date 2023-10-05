Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 5, LIVE - India 4th with 81 medals; Saurav Ghosal, archers eye gold medals

India remained on course to end the Asian Games 2023 in the fourth spot in the overall medals tally.

Neeraj Chopra, in the men’s javelin and the men’s quartet in the 4x400m relay team, won gold at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

India started the action on Thursday with 18 gold, 31 silver and 32 bronze to see its tally at 81 medals.

The men’s and women’s compound archery teams and squash players will attempt to take this total further on Thursday.

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 People's Republic of China 171 94 51 316 2 Japan 37 51 59 147 3 Republic of Korea 33 45 70 148 4 India 18 31 32 81 5 Uzbekistan 16 16 22 54 6 Chinese Taipei 12 14 20 46 7 Thailand 10 12 24 46 8 DPR Korea 9 11 8 28 9 Bahrain 9 1 5 15 10 Hong Kong (China) 7 15 28 50

Table last updated on October 5 at 0657 IST.