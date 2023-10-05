Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 5, LIVE - India 4th with 81 medals; Saurav Ghosal, archers eye gold medals

India remained on course to end the Asian Games 2023 in the fourth spot in the overall medals tally.
Neeraj Chopra, in the men’s javelin and the men’s quartet in the 4x400m relay team, won gold at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday.
India started the action on Thursday with 18 gold, 31 silver and 32 bronze to see its tally at 81 medals.
The men’s and women’s compound archery teams and squash players will attempt to take this total further on Thursday.
Here are the medal standings:
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|People's Republic of China
|171
|94
|51
|316
|2
|Japan
|37
|51
|59
|147
|3
|Republic of Korea
|33
|45
|70
|148
|4
|India
|18
|31
|32
|81
|5
|Uzbekistan
|16
|16
|22
|54
|6
|Chinese Taipei
|12
|14
|20
|46
|7
|Thailand
|10
|12
|24
|46
|8
|DPR Korea
|9
|11
|8
|28
|9
|Bahrain
|9
|1
|5
|15
|10
|Hong Kong (China)
|7
|15
|28
|50
Table last updated on October 5 at 0657 IST.
