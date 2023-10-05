MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 5, LIVE - India 4th with 81 medals; Saurav Ghosal, archers eye gold medals

Asian Games 2023, October 5: Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena won Gold-Silver in men’s javelin throw on Wednesday to take India’s medal tally to 80.

Updated : Oct 05, 2023 07:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gold medallist India’s Neeraj Chopra poses with silver medallist India’s Kishore Kumar Jena and bronze medallist Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean after the Men’s Javelin Throw final.
Gold medallist India’s Neeraj Chopra poses with silver medallist India’s Kishore Kumar Jena and bronze medallist Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean after the Men’s Javelin Throw final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Gold medallist India’s Neeraj Chopra poses with silver medallist India’s Kishore Kumar Jena and bronze medallist Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean after the Men’s Javelin Throw final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India remained on course to end the Asian Games 2023 in the fourth spot in the overall medals tally.

Neeraj Chopra, in the men’s javelin and the men’s quartet in the 4x400m relay team, won gold at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

India started the action on Thursday with 18 gold, 31 silver and 32 bronze to see its tally at 81 medals.

The men’s and women’s compound archery teams and squash players will attempt to take this total further on Thursday.

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People's Republic of China 171 94 51 316
2 Japan 37 51 59 147
3 Republic of Korea 33 45 70 148
4 India 18 31 32 81
5 Uzbekistan 16 16 22 54
6 Chinese Taipei 12 14 20 46
7 Thailand 10 12 24 46
8 DPR Korea 9 11 8 28
9 Bahrain 9 1 5 15
10 Hong Kong (China) 7 15 28 50

Table last updated on October 5 at 0657 IST.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 5, LIVE - India 4th with 81 medals; Saurav Ghosal, archers eye gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League: Newcastle beats Mbappe’s PSG 4-1 in statement win for Saudi-owned club
    AP
  3. Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire in MLS?
    AP
  4. India vs Chinese Taipei Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND plays TPE, eyes top spot in Men’s Group A; When and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 5 updates: PV Sindhu in action soon; India advances to women’s compound archery semifinal; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. India vs Chinese Taipei Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND plays TPE, eyes top spot in Men’s Group A; When and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 5, LIVE - India 4th with 81 medals; Saurav Ghosal, archers eye gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 5 updates: PV Sindhu in action soon; India advances to women’s compound archery semifinal; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, October 5: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, IST timings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian men exorcise the ghost of 2018, enter Asian Games 2023 hockey final
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 5, LIVE - India 4th with 81 medals; Saurav Ghosal, archers eye gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League: Newcastle beats Mbappe’s PSG 4-1 in statement win for Saudi-owned club
    AP
  3. Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire in MLS?
    AP
  4. India vs Chinese Taipei Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND plays TPE, eyes top spot in Men’s Group A; When and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 5 updates: PV Sindhu in action soon; India advances to women’s compound archery semifinal; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment