Asian Games 2023: Kiran wins women’s 76kg freestyle wrestling bronze

India’s Kiran beat Mongolia’s Ariunjarga Ganbat by points in the women’s 76kg freestyle to bag bronze at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 16:09 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Kiran (red) during the Women’s Freestyle 76Kg wrestling semifinal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.
India’s Kiran (red) during the Women’s Freestyle 76Kg wrestling semifinal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: AP
India's Kiran (red) during the Women's Freestyle 76Kg wrestling semifinal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s Kiran beat Mongolia’s Ariunjarga Ganbat by points in the women’s 76kg freestyle to bag bronze at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

Kiran’s bronze takes India’s tally to 92 medals in total and will continue to occupy the fourth spot in the overall medal standings.

India is also assured of getting 100 plus medals at the Hangzhou games.

More to follow..

