Asian Games 2023: Preeti wins boxing bronze in women’s 54kg event

India’s Preeti clinched bronze in boxing at the ongoing Asian Games after suffering a defeat against China’s Yuan Chang in the women’s 54kg semifinal in Hangzhou on Tuesday.
Chang advanced into the final via points, winning 5:0 against Preeti.
Chang started off positively, landing constant shots on the Indian and maintained defensive composure to win the first round via split decision. Preeti staged a comeback in the next round, pulling three out of five judges in her favour to force a deciding third round.
Preeti’s bronze solidifies India’s fourth spot in the medal standings. The nation now has 62 medals in total, including 13 gold, 24silver and 25 bronze medals.
More to follow..
