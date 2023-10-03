Asian Games 2023: Preeti wins boxing bronze in women’s 54kg event

India’s Preeti clinched bronze in boxing at the ongoing Asian Games after suffering a defeat against China’s Yuan Chang in the women’s 54kg semifinal in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

Chang advanced into the final via points, winning 5:0 against Preeti.

Chang started off positively, landing constant shots on the Indian and maintained defensive composure to win the first round via split decision. Preeti staged a comeback in the next round, pulling three out of five judges in her favour to force a deciding third round.

Preeti’s bronze solidifies India’s fourth spot in the medal standings. The nation now has 62 medals in total, including 13 gold, 24silver and 25 bronze medals.

