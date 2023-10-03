MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Preeti wins boxing bronze in women’s 54kg event

India’s Preeti clinched bronze in boxing at the ongoing Asian Games after suffering a defeat against China’s Yuan Chang in the women’s 54kg semifinal in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 03, 2023 11:47 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE: India’s Preeti (blue) in action.
FILE: India's Preeti (blue) in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
infoIcon

FILE: India’s Preeti (blue) in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

India’s Preeti clinched bronze in boxing at the ongoing Asian Games after suffering a defeat against China’s Yuan Chang in the women’s 54kg semifinal in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

HIGHLIGHTS

Chang advanced into the final via points, winning 5:0 against Preeti.

Chang started off positively, landing constant shots on the Indian and maintained defensive composure to win the first round via split decision. Preeti staged a comeback in the next round, pulling three out of five judges in her favour to force a deciding third round.

Preeti’s bronze solidifies India’s fourth spot in the medal standings. The nation now has 62 medals in total, including 13 gold, 24silver and 25 bronze medals.

More to follow..

