India vs Thailand Table Tennis Live Score Asian Games 2023: Manika trails 0-2; men’s team faces Kazakhstan - Hangzhou 2022 updates

- September 24, 2023 07:40Batra vs Orawan - Game 2
The scores will read Batra-Orawan.
- September 24, 2023 07:31Batra vs Orawan - Game 1
The scores will read Batra-Orawan.
0-1: Batra cannot answer a backhand.
1-1: Wins the next as the Thai player hits the net.
2-1: Orawan is done by the underspin and misses her forehand.
3-1: Orawan now misses a backhand.
4-1: Orawan puts her backhand long.
4-2: Batra goes wide to hit a forehand but hits the net.
4-3: Batra’s backhand goes into the net.
5-3: Orawan goes for an expansive smash but misses.
5-4: Batra misses a forehand winner.
6-4: Batra wins the the point with her backhand again.
7-4: Orawan has no control over her backhand.
7-5: A long rally and Batra’s defence gives in after a backhand error.
7-6: Batra’s backhand runs into the net.
7-7: A carbon copy of the previous point.
7-8: This time Batra places her forehand into the net.
7-9: A forehand winner smash from the Thai.
7-11: Orawan wins the first game.
- September 24, 2023 07:30REMINDER
The tie will be a best of five affair. The first to three will win the contest and move to the quarterfinals.
- September 24, 2023 07:26Match 1
India’s Manika Batra will start off the tie against Thailand’s Orawan Paranang.
- September 24, 2023 07:23India’s past result
IND 3-2 SGP - Preliminary Group F
IND 3-0 NEP - Preliminary - Group F
- September 24, 2023 07:17Welcome!
Hello to one and all. The Indian women’s table tennis team will get the day started with a Round of 16 match against Thailand.
- September 24, 2023 07:00India’s matches today
7:30 AM: Women’s team Round of 16- India vs Thailand
9:30 AM: Men’s team Round of 16- India vs Kazakhstan
1:30 PM: Women’s team Quarterfinal (subject to qualification)
4 PM: Men’s team Quarterfinal (subject to qualification)
