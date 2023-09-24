MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India vs Thailand Table Tennis Live Score Asian Games 2023: Manika trails 0-2; men’s team faces Kazakhstan - Hangzhou 2022 updates

Asian Games 2023: Catch the live score and updates from India’s table tennis matches at the Asian Games on September 24.

Updated : Sep 24, 2023 07:47 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from India’s table tennis matches at the Asian Games.
Catch the live score and updates from India’s table tennis matches at the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: Pal Pillai
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from India’s table tennis matches at the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: Pal Pillai

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of India’s table tennis matches at the Asian Games 2023.

  • September 24, 2023 07:40
    Batra vs Orawan - Game 2

    The scores will read Batra-Orawan.

  • September 24, 2023 07:31
    Batra vs Orawan - Game 1

    The scores will read Batra-Orawan.

    0-1: Batra cannot answer a backhand.

    1-1: Wins the next as the Thai player hits the net.

    2-1: Orawan is done by the underspin and misses her forehand.

    3-1: Orawan now misses a backhand.

    4-1: Orawan puts her backhand long.

    4-2: Batra goes wide to hit a forehand but hits the net.

    4-3: Batra’s backhand goes into the net.

    5-3: Orawan goes for an expansive smash but misses.

    5-4: Batra misses a forehand winner.

    6-4: Batra wins the the point with her backhand again.

    7-4: Orawan has no control over her backhand.

    7-5: A long rally and Batra’s defence gives in after a backhand error.

    7-6: Batra’s backhand runs into the net.

    7-7: A carbon copy of the previous point.

    7-8: This time Batra places her forehand into the net.

    7-9: A forehand winner smash from the Thai.

    7-11: Orawan wins the first game.

  • September 24, 2023 07:30
    REMINDER

    The tie will be a best of five affair. The first to three will win the contest and move to the quarterfinals.

  • September 24, 2023 07:26
    Match 1

    India’s Manika Batra will start off the tie against Thailand’s Orawan Paranang.

  • September 24, 2023 07:23
    India’s past result

    IND 3-2 SGP - Preliminary Group F

    IND 3-0 NEP - Preliminary - Group F

  • September 24, 2023 07:17
    Welcome!

    Hello to one and all. The Indian women’s table tennis team will get the day started with a Round of 16 match against Thailand.

  • September 24, 2023 07:00
    India’s matches today

    7:30 AM: Women’s team Round of 16- India vs Thailand

    9:30 AM: Men’s team Round of 16- India vs Kazakhstan

    1:30 PM: Women’s team Quarterfinal (subject to qualification)

    4 PM: Men’s team Quarterfinal (subject to qualification)

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN LIVE Score Asian Games 2023, women’s cricket semifinal: Bangladesh 51 all out; Vastrakar picks four
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023, September 24 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India wins women’s 10m air rifle team silver, Arjun-Arvind clinch silver in rowing, Bangladesh 51 all out against India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Arjun-Arvind rowing duo wins silver in lightweight doubles sculls
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Thailand Table Tennis Live Score Asian Games 2023: Manika trails 0-2; men’s team faces Kazakhstan - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023, Men’s Hockey LIVE Score: India aims to seek redemption after 2018 bronze
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023, Men’s Hockey LIVE Score: India aims to seek redemption after 2018 bronze
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Arjun-Arvind rowing duo wins silver in lightweight doubles sculls
    Team Sportstar
  3. India wins first medal of Asian Games 2023 as women’s 10m air rifle team bags silver
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Thailand Table Tennis Live Score Asian Games 2023: Manika trails 0-2; men’s team faces Kazakhstan - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Esports at Asian Games 2023: Know the games - EA Sports FC 24 (formerly FIFA Online 4), League of Legends, DOTA 2, Street Fighter V
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN LIVE Score Asian Games 2023, women’s cricket semifinal: Bangladesh 51 all out; Vastrakar picks four
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023, September 24 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India wins women’s 10m air rifle team silver, Arjun-Arvind clinch silver in rowing, Bangladesh 51 all out against India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Arjun-Arvind rowing duo wins silver in lightweight doubles sculls
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Thailand Table Tennis Live Score Asian Games 2023: Manika trails 0-2; men’s team faces Kazakhstan - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023, Men’s Hockey LIVE Score: India aims to seek redemption after 2018 bronze
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment