India vs Thailand Table Tennis Live Score Asian Games 2023: Manika trails 0-2; men’s team faces Kazakhstan - Hangzhou 2022 updates

September 24, 2023 07:31

Batra vs Orawan - Game 1

The scores will read Batra-Orawan.

0-1: Batra cannot answer a backhand.

1-1: Wins the next as the Thai player hits the net.

2-1: Orawan is done by the underspin and misses her forehand.

3-1: Orawan now misses a backhand.

4-1: Orawan puts her backhand long.

4-2: Batra goes wide to hit a forehand but hits the net.

4-3: Batra’s backhand goes into the net.

5-3: Orawan goes for an expansive smash but misses.

5-4: Batra misses a forehand winner.

6-4: Batra wins the the point with her backhand again.

7-4: Orawan has no control over her backhand.

7-5: A long rally and Batra’s defence gives in after a backhand error.

7-6: Batra’s backhand runs into the net.

7-7: A carbon copy of the previous point.

7-8: This time Batra places her forehand into the net.

7-9: A forehand winner smash from the Thai.

7-11: Orawan wins the first game.