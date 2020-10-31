Sumariwalla elected AFI chief for third term, Anju named senior VP

Adille Sumariwalla was elected unopposed as the president of the Athletics Federation of India for his third term while legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was named the senior vice-president during its Annual General Body Meeting here on Saturday.

The two-day AGM is being held “in person” at a plush hotel here.

Ravinder Chaudhary, who has served AFI for a long time in various capacities, was elected unopposed as the secretary. There was no contest for other posts also, with only one candidate in each of them.

Sandeep Mehta, who had filed nominations for the secretary's post, had withdrawn from the contest and was made the senior joint secretary while Madhukant Pathak was chosen as the treasurer. The AGM also elected five joint secretaries and eight executive committee members.

The AFI Planning Committee's head, Lalit Bhanot, is one of the executive committee members. He was also an executive committee member in the last term.

For Anju, the lone Indian to win a medal in the World Championships (a bronze in 2003), it’s her highest post in the AFI executive committee. She was in the executive committee of last term by virtue of being a member of the Athletes’ Commission.

Anju’s senior vice-president role is the highest post to have been occupied by a woman in AFI’s history. She is also the first woman vice-president of the AFI.

The AFI constitution mandates at least one woman among vice-presidents, joint secretaries and executive committee members.

The coming four-year term (2020-2024) will be Sumariwalla's last as AFI president as the National Sports Code of 2011 allows only three continuous terms as head of a national sports federation. He was first elected as AFI chief in 2012.

The elections were due to be held in April but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The AFI in May had deferred its elections and extended the term of its office bearers during a Special General Meeting held online. At that time, the federation had said that elections can only be held “in person” and not online.