SAI to bear players' expenses during quarantine

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to bear the hotel and food expenses of shuttlers Ajay Jayaram and Shubhakar Dey who are forced to undergo a period of quarantine after teammate Lakshya Sen’s father tested positive ahead of the Saarlorlux Open, at Saarbrucken, in Germany.



A SAI statement on Thursday stated, “SAI will be paying a total of Rs. 1.46 lakh and will release 90 per cent of the amount immediately.” Lakshya and his father are already covered under the TOP scheme.

Defending champion Lakshya’s father-cum-coach D. K. Sen tested positive on arrival from Copenhagen on October 27. Since all the players were in contact with D. K. Sen, they withdrew from the competition and went into quarantine till November 10.



A SAI official indicated that this was a suo moto gesture from SAI and the Badminton Association of India had made no request for any financial help for the two players.