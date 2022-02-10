AFI to hold trials to select Team India for race walking World Championships

The Athletics Federation of India will hold trials for 29 athletes at Bengaluru's SAI Centre on February 12 to select the Indian team for the World Athletics Race Walking Championships which will be held in Muscat, Oman, on March 4 and 5.

The AFI had been unable to conduct the National Open race walking earlier this month owing to rising COVID cases and hence the trials.

ALSO READ | Duplantis falls short on new pole-vault world record attempt

The selected walkers are to report at the venue at 6 a.m. and the trials will start at 7 a.m. The federation has also finalised the distance the walkers have to complete in their respective categories.