AFI to hold trials to select Team India for race walking World Championships The Athletics Federation of India will hold trials for 29 athletes at Bengaluru's SAI Centre on February 12 to select the Indian team for the World Athletics Race Walking Championships which will be held in Muscat, Oman, on March 4 and 5. PTI 10 February, 2022 21:30 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The AFI had been unable to conduct the National Open race walking earlier this month owing to rising COVID cases and hence the trials. - Getty Images PTI 10 February, 2022 21:30 IST The AFI had been unable to conduct the National Open race walking earlier this month owing to rising COVID cases and hence the trials. ALSO READ | Duplantis falls short on new pole-vault world record attempt The selected walkers are to report at the venue at 6 a.m. and the trials will start at 7 a.m. The federation has also finalised the distance the walkers have to complete in their respective categories.Trial Details:20km (15km time trial): Men: Sandeep Kumar, Hardeep, Vikas Singh, Juned Khan, Chandan Singh, Devender Singh.Women: Priyanka, Bhawna Jat, Sonal Sukhwal, Ravina, Rakhi Kushbala, Pooja Kumar.35km (25km time trial): Men: Ram Baboo, Agar Joshi, Surinder Singh, Ganpathi Krishnan, Eknath Sambhaji, Gurpreet Singh.Women: Ramandeep Kaur, Sonal Sukhwal, Priyanka Patel, Manju Rani.Juniors, 10km (5km time trial): Men: Bajrangi Prajapati, Amit, Aditya Negi, Anshul Dhaundiyal, Gajender Negi.Women: Reshma Patel, Rachana.