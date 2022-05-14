Mondo Duplantis claims easy win in wind-delayed Doha Diamond League opener

Sweden's Armand Duplantis made short work of clearing 6.02m to take top honours in the men's pole vault at the Doha Diamond League on Saturday. The event was cancelled on Friday after strong winds posed safety concerns and technical difficulties for the athletes.

Held indoors at the Aspire Academy, Duplantis came good on his pre-event mention of someone needing to clear the 6m mark with a comfortable 6.02m clearance. He was the only one in the field to do so and even went on to attempt a 6.12 but in vain.



Olympic medallists Raven Saunders, Mutaz Barshim and others were seen cheering Duplantis on from the stands.

Earlier this year, Duplantis broke his own world record twice in Belgrade, two weeks apart. He first managed 6.19 and then bettered that with a mammoth 6.20 to take gold at the World Indoor Championships in March.