More Sports Athletics Athletics Olympic athletes get endorsement extension after Tokyo postponement More than a dozen US Olympic athletes received reassurance when Toyota North America announced it would extend their endorsement contracts through the rescheduled Tokyo Games. AP 03 April, 2020 22:45 IST USA's Michael Norman (in picture) is one of the 17 US athletes under contract with Toyota North America. - AFP AP 03 April, 2020 22:45 IST More than a dozen US Olympic and Paralympic athletes received reassurance this week when Toyota North America announced it would extend their endorsement contracts through the rescheduled Tokyo Games in 2021.The auto company and major Olympic sponsor has 17 US athletes under contract. They include swimmer David Boudia, gymnast Laurie Hernandez, Paralympian Oksana Masters and sprinter Michael Norman.The status of endorsement contracts is a major concern to athletes because most signed deals that were set to expire after this year’s scheduled Olympics. They have been rescheduled for 2021 and that has forced corporations to reset and rethink the structure of their deals.Visa is another major sponsor and has also told its global roster of nearly 100 Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls that it will extend sponsorships through 2021. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.