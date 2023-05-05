Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2023 Diamond League season opener in Doha where India’s Eldhose Paul (men’s triple jump) and Neeraj Chopra (men’s javelin throw) will be in action. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the Qatar Sports Club.
Reigning World and Olympic champion Pedro Pichardo of Portugal registers the first jump of the event and it is a big one - 17.65m
The men’s triple jump event is about to begin.
Paul has participated at two competitions this season -
The Indian Open Jumps event in Bellary where he finished second with an effort of 16.61m and Indian Grand Prix-2 in Thiruvananthapuram where he grabbed gold with 16.27m
Renjith Maheswary holds the national record in men’s the triple jump, with an effort of 17.30m, achieved at the third Indian Grand Prix in Bengaluru in 2016.
Paul has a personal best of 16.99m achieved at the 2022 National Federation Cup in Thenhipalam. He won his gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with a wind-assisted effort of 17.03m
The men’s triple jump competition begins at 9:02PM IST. It will be broadcast on Sports18 and live streamed on Jio Cinema app/website .
Eldhose Paul, reigning Commonwealth Games champion in men’s triple jump, makes his Diamond League debut in Doha tonight.
Paul won the gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year with a jump of 17.03m.
The field also features reigning Olympic and world champion Pedro Pichardo of Portugal and Italy’s Emmanuel Ihemeje, who is the world leader this season with 17.29m
Cuba’s Andy Diaz Hernandez and Lazaro Martinez, Brazil’s Almir Dos Santos, Bermuda’s Jah-Nhai Perinchief, USA’s Donald Scott and Christian Taylor, Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango and China’s Zhu Yaming are the other athletes in men’s triple jump event in the Qatari capital.