PREVIEW

Eldhose Paul, reigning Commonwealth Games champion in men’s triple jump, makes his Diamond League debut in Doha tonight.

Paul won the gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year with a jump of 17.03m.

The field also features reigning Olympic and world champion Pedro Pichardo of Portugal and Italy’s Emmanuel Ihemeje, who is the world leader this season with 17.29m

Cuba’s Andy Diaz Hernandez and Lazaro Martinez, Brazil’s Almir Dos Santos, Bermuda’s Jah-Nhai Perinchief, USA’s Donald Scott and Christian Taylor, Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango and China’s Zhu Yaming are the other athletes in men’s triple jump event in the Qatari capital.