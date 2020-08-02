Athletics

Gomathi Marimuthu files appeal with CAS against ban for doping

Marimuthu was handed a four-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

02 August, 2020 15:39 IST

Gomathi Marimuthu won the gold medal in 800m at the Asian track and field championships in Doha. - L. SRINIVASAN

Gomathi Marimuthu, who was handed a four-year ban for doping by the Athletics Integrity Unit, has filed an appeal with Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Speaking to Sportstar on Sunday, Gomathi, who had won the 800m gold at the 2019 Asian track and field championships in Doha, confirmed that she has indeed filed an appeal.

"Yes. We filed an appeal [with CAS] as per the procedures (30 days from the date of receipt of the decision by the appealing party). We are appealing against the four-year ban and the fine of GBP 1,000 imposed on me," she said.

