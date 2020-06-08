Gomathi Marimuthu handed four-year doping ban, to lose Asian Championships gold

India’s Gomathi Marimuthu, 31, will be stripped off her 2019 Asian Athletics Championships gold medal after being handed a four-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit for testing positive for a banned substance.

The decision of the World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal, chaired by Anna Bordiugova, regarding the alleged anti-doping rules violation reads: "The Athlete violated ADR Articles 2.1 and 2.2, in that she had used a Prohibited Substance and that a metabolite of that Prohibited Substance was found to be present in her urine Samples..."

It additionally mentions that the panel "imposed a period of ineligibility of four years upon the athlete." The ban has been ordered to run from May 17, 2019, to May 16, 2023.

READ | Massive sports corruption case finally heard at Paris trial

All of Gomathi's competition results between March 18 and May 17 last year stand disqualified. The Tamil Nadu athlete's medals, titles, ranking points and prize and appearance money are to be forfeited as well.

Gomathi, who had earlier been provisionally suspended in May last year when her 'A' sample returned positive, has been ordered to pay the AIU within 28 days a total amount of £1,000 as contribution towards legal fees and other expenses incurred.