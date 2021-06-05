Milkha Singh's health showing signs of improvement

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, who is battling COVID-19 in the ICU of PGIMER here, is stable and his condition is "better than yesterday", the hospital said on Saturday.

The 91-year-old, who is being closely monitored by a team of three doctors, is still on oxygen support.

"Flying Sikh Shri Milkha Singh ji, being unwell due to COVID-19, has been admitted in the ICU of NHE Block of PGIMER since June 3.

"On the basis of all the medical parameters today, that is June 5, his condition has been observed better than yesterday," Professor Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, said in a statement.

Milkha's family also issued a statement through a spokesperson that the he "is stable and doing well, but still on oxygen." "Please ignore the rumours floating around. It's false news," the spokesperson said, referring to some false social media posts which has been doing the rounds since Saturday morning.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also quashed the rumours and wished Milkha a speedy recovery. "Please don't run false news and create rumours about the legendary athlete and pride of India Milkha Singh Ji. He is stable and let's pray for his fast recovery," he tweeted.

An update on the condition of Milkha's COVID positive wife Nirmal Kaur, issued by Fortis hospital at Mohali, where she is admitted, said the family requests privacy after being "inundated with rumours and negative posts".

"Mrs Milkha Singh continues to be stable...they (family) will give further updates as and when there is a change in condition of either of their parents," the statement said.

Milkha's 82-year-old wife Nirmal, who had also contracted COVID-19 days after her husband got the infection, continues to be in the ICU of the Fortis hospital in Mohali in "stable" condition.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh spoke to Milkha’s son Jeev to enquire about the condition of his parents.

“Spoke to@Jeev Milkha Singh son of ‘Flying Sikh’ & national icon Milkha Singh Ji to enquire about the condition of his father who is admitted in ICU due to #Covid19," Amarinder tweeted.

"Conveyed my best wishes to him for his speedy recovery. All of us in Punjab are praying for his well-being.” In the video of the chat with Jeev, which Amarinder shared on his Twitter handle, Jeev told the CM that Milkha Singh “is in ICU in PGI and he is stable.”

Milkha was discharged from Fortis hospital in Mohali, where he received treatment for COVID Pneumonia, last Sunday on the request of his family. He, however, continued to be on oxygen support at home. Milkha was brought to PGIMER on Thursday with dipping levels of oxygen.