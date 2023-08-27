MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics Championships 2023, Highlights: Neeraj Chopra wins gold in Men’s Javelin Throw, Manu and Jena in Top Six; 4x400m relay team finishes fifth; Parul breaks National Record in women’s steeplechase, qualifies for Paris Olympics

Follow Sportstar’s highlights of the final day of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, where Neeraj Chopra won men’s javelin throw gold, Parul Chaudhary broke National Record in women’s 3000m steeplechase final and India finished fifth in men’s 4x400m relay final.

Updated : Aug 28, 2023 02:10 IST

Team Sportstar
India’s Neeraj Chopra poses after winning the gold medal in the Men's javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday.
India’s Neeraj Chopra poses after winning the gold medal in the Men's javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

India’s Neeraj Chopra poses after winning the gold medal in the Men's javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the final day of the World Athletics Championships 2023 where Neeraj Chopra won men’s javelin throw gold, Parul Chaudhary broke National Record in women’s 3000m steeplechase final and India finished fifth in men’s 4x400m relay final.. This was Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolded at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

  • August 28, 2023 02:06
    That’s all folks!

    That’s it from this edition of the World Athletics Championships.

    Here are the top three nations in the medals tally:

    USA - 12 gold, eight silver and nine bronze medals

    Canada - Four gold and two silver medals

    Spain - Four gold and one silver medals

  • August 28, 2023 01:28
    Women’s High Jump Final - Gold for Mahuchikh

    Top three

    Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine) - 2.01m - Gold

    Eleanor Patterson (Australia) - 1.99m - Silver

    Nicola Olyslagers (Australia) - 1.99m - Bronze

  • August 28, 2023 01:21
    Time for women’s 4x400m relay final - Femke Bol wins it for Netherlands

    Remember, there is no USA here. They were disqualified. Time for someone else to shine.

    Jamaica takes the lead from Netherlands with Great Britain in third after first leg.

    Jamaica is extending its lead . However, the Dutch and the British athlete cut that lead as the second leg ends. All to fight for now!

    Both Dutch and Jamaica athlete trying to move as far away from the Dutch as the third leg ends. Anchor leg and it is Femke Bol for Netherlands. Can she do something special?

    Jamaica looked set for a gold medal but what a spectacular sprint from Femke Bol to storm past the British and Jamaican runner to steal the gold for the Dutch!!!!

    Remember how these championships had started for Bol with she falling 10m away from a gold medal finish in the 4x400m mixed final. But she has turned it around with a memorable performance to leave Budapest on a happy note!!!

  • August 28, 2023 01:13
    India finishes fifth in men’s 4x400m relay final

    A brilliant performance from the Indian quartet of Anas, Amoj, Ajmal and Rajesh as they finish fifth with 2:59.92s. Slightly behind Jamaica, who finished fourth with 2:59.34s

  • August 28, 2023 01:04
    Time for Men’s 4x400m relay final - India in lane 5

    Steady start from Anas. Meanwhile, Hall for USA has taken the lead from Great Britain.

    Not the best of turnovers this time as Amoj is in second last spot at the end of second lap.

    Ajmel is doing a great job as he overtakes the Dutch to move into third last. Anchor leg and it is all upto Rajesh Ramesh now.

    It is a gold medal for USA with 2:57.31s, silver for France with 2:58.45s and Bronze for Great Britain with 2:58.71s.

  • August 28, 2023 00:52
    Men’s Javelin Throw Final Round - NEERAJ CHOPRA WINS GOLD MEDAL

    Matusevicius - 77.53m, Helander - 82.85m

    D.P. Manu with a brilliant throw of 84.14m in the final round. Followed by foul for Kishore Jena but both will finish in top six.

    Weber will stay in fourth after a sixth round throw of 79.01m.

    Foul for Vadlejch but he will finish with a best effort of 86.67m which confirms bronze medal for him.

    It is down to India vs Pakistan now. Nadeem will throw first. And it is only 81.36m..

    NEERAJ CHOPRA IS SET TO BE CROWNED THE WORLD CHAMPION!!!!

    His final throw is 83.98m long but it does not matter. His second round throw of 88.17m is enough for him to become the first Indian athlete to win gold medal at World Championships!!!!

  • August 28, 2023 00:51
    PARUL CHAUDHARY. REMEMBER THE NAME.

    Parul Chaudhary finishes 11th in women’s 3000m steeplechase final with a new National Record of 9:15.31s, which also means she goes under the entry standard of 9:23.00s for Paris Olympics. Terrific stuff from the Indian!

  • August 28, 2023 00:40
    Men’s Javelin Throw Final Fifth round - Neeraj stays on top

    Foul for Matusevicius in this penultimate round.

    Meanwhile, Kishore Jena moves up to fourth with 84.77m!!!!

    Helander commits yet another foul. Tough night for the man from Finland.

    Fifth round throw for Manu - 83.48m. Solid performance from all three Indians tonight.

    Vadlejch moves past Weber into bronze medal position with a throw of 86.67m in this round.

    Weber stays in fourth as he can throw only 82.81m this time.

    Foul for Arshad in this round. Neeraj will go into the last round in the gold medal position!

    No improvement for Neeraj - 87.73m. But he stays on top!

  • August 28, 2023 00:27
    Men’s Javelin Throw Round Four - Neeraj stays on top

    Wegner, Abdelrahman, Mardare and Herman are out after the first three rounds.

    Now, top eight get three more attempts and Neeraj and Nadeem will go last and second last, respectively!

    Lithuania’s Matusevicius begins fourth round with 79.17m.

    Kishore Jena in round four - 80.19m. Stays at seventh.

    Foul for Helander again. And for Manu as well.

    Still no improvement for Vadlejch - 83.62m. He stays fourth with 84.18m

    Weber is currently third and he will stay there as his fourth round effort of 82.55m is not better than his overall best of 85.79m from tonight.

    Fourth round for Nadeem - 87.15m. Neeraj will stay ahead at the end of this round.

    Neeraj in fourth round - 84.64m

  • August 28, 2023 00:24
    Women’s 800m Final - Mary Moraa stuns Athing Mu!

    Kenya’s Mary Moraa stuns USA’s Athing Mu to clinch gold in the women’s 800m final.

    Top three:

    Mary Moraa (Kenya) - 1:56.03s - Gold

    Keely Hodgkinson (Great Britain) - 1:56.34s - Silver

    Athing Mu (USA) - 1:56.61s - Bronze

  • August 28, 2023 00:13
    Men’s Javelin Throw Third Round - No improvement on previous throw for Neeraj

    Helander begins with a foul throw but his opening round effort of 83.38m should be enough to make it to top eight and get three more attempts.

    Third round throw for Vadlejch - 83.65m. No improvement on his 2nd round throw of 84.18m.

    Poland’s Wegner moves into top eight with third round throw of 80.75m.

    Neeraj Chopra in third round - 86.32m. Still leads with 88.17m but it could be a close battle soon.

    Mardare - 79.49m, foul for Abdelrahman.

    Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem moves to second with a massive throw of 87.82m. This certainly makes things interesting.

    D.P. Manu - 83.72m. All three Indians are almost guaranteed to finish in the top eight!

    Matusevicius - 82.29m, Weber - 76.86m, foul for Kishore Jena and Herman.

  • August 28, 2023 00:10
    Men’s 5000m final - Ingrebrigsten wins gold

    Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway will leave Budapest with a gold medal after beating Spain’s Mohamed Katir to the line in an exciting finish in the 5000m final.

    Top three

    Jakob Ingebrigsten (Norway) - 13:11.30s - Gold

    Mohamed Katir (Spain) - 13:11.44s - Silver

    Jacob Krop (Kenya) - 13:12.28s - Bronze

  • August 28, 2023 00:02
    Men’s Javelin Throw second round - Big one from Neeraj!!!!

    Helander does not improve on his first round effort - 81.44m

    However, Vadlejch does! It is 84.18m for the Czech.

    Poland’s Wegner - 74.60m in his second attempt.’

    Neeraj Chopra registers his first legal throw and it is a big one!!! 88.17m to move to the top of the table!!!!

    No improvement for Mardare (79.24m) and Abdelrahman (78.94m).

    Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, in his 2nd round, does better - 82.81m

    Manu commits a foul this time.

    Matusevicius - 80.42m

    Big improvement for Weber - 85.79m and he moves to second!!!

    Kishore Jena, with his second throw and it is a much better one. In fact, it is over 80m. Jena, 2nd round - 82.82m and he is up to fifth Herman wraps up round two with 74.56m

  • August 27, 2023 23:46
    Men’s Javelin Throw first round underway - Not the ideal start for Neeraj

    Finland’s Oliver Helander will open the final with his first throw. And he starts with 83.38m! Not a bad throw to kick things off.

    Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch is next and his first throw is that of 82.59m.

    Poland’s Dawid Wegner’s 1st attempt - 78.19m

    Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion, begins with a foul!

    Moldova’s Andrian Mardare’s 1st attempt - 79.66m

    Egypt’s Ihab Abdelrahman begins with 80.64m to move to third.

    74.80m for Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan in his first attempt.

    Decent start for D.P. Manu - 78.44m

    Lithuania’s Edis Matusevicius opens with 75.13m

    Germany’s Julian Weber starts with 80.43m

    Kishore Jena of India, participating in his first world championship final, opens with 75.70m.

    Belgium’s Timothy Herman, last in the opening round, begins with 72.17m

    Neeraj was the only one with a foul in the first round.

  • August 27, 2023 23:43
    Men’s Javelin Throw final time!

    All the 12 finalists are being introduced at the moment. A big night for the three Indians including Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.

  • August 27, 2023 23:29
    First competition of the night is underway

    The final session of this year’s World Athletics Championships kicks off with the women’s high jump final!

    The bar is set at 1.85m. Australia’s Eleanor Patterson opens the event with an easy clearance. Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers, contenders for the gold medal, have decided to give this height a pass.

    Frenchwoman Solene Gicquel is the first jumper unable to clear the 1.85m height. She is soon joined by USA’s Vashti Cunningham. The rest of the field is safely through to the next round but Gicquel and Cunningham will have to go againt at 1.85m.

    Gicquel clears it in her second attempt but it is another failed clearance for former world indoor champion Cunningham.

    Cunningham clears it on her third and final attempt! No elimination after round one in the women’s high jump final.

  • August 27, 2023 23:20
    What are the last five gold medal-winning throws in men’s javelin at World Championships?

    2022 - Anderson Peters (Grenada) - 90.54m

    2019 - Anderson Peters (Grenada) - 86.89m

    2017 - Johannes Vetter (Germany) - 89.89m

    2015 - Julius Yego (Kenya) - 92.72m

    2013 - Vitezslav Vesely (Czech Republic) - 87.17m

  • August 27, 2023 23:12
    Start List for the men’s 4x400m relay final

    Botswana in Lane 2

    Netherlands in Lane 3

    Italy in Lane 4

    India in Lane 5

    Jamaica in Lane 6

    France in Lane 7

    USA in Lane 8

    Great Britain & NI in Lane 9

  • August 27, 2023 23:06
    Start List for Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

    Peruth Chemutai (Uganda)

    Jackline Chepkoech (Kenya)

    Lomi Muleta (Ethiopia)

    Marwa Bouzayani (Tunisia)

    Winfred Mutile Yavi (Bahrain)

    Olivia Gurth (Germany)

    Faith Cherotich (Kenya)

    Luiza Gega (Albania)

    Parul Chaudhary (India)

    Marusa Mismas Zrimsek (Slovenia)

    Aembo Almayew (Ethiopia)

    Courtney Wayment (USA)

    Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya)

    Zerfe Wondemagegn (Ethiopia)

    Alice Finot (France)

  • August 27, 2023 22:56
    Men’s Javelin Throw Final Start List

    Here are the 12 athletes who will be competing for gold medal today:

    Oliver Helander (Finland)

    Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic)

    Dawid Wegner (Poland)

    Neeraj Chopra (India)

    Andrian Mardare (Moldova)

    Ihab Abdelrahman (Egypt)

    Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan)

    D.P. Manu (India)

    Edis Matusevicius (Lithuania)

    Julian Weber (Germany)

    Kishore Jena (India)

    Timothy Herman (Belgium)

  • August 27, 2023 22:45
    There’s one more final that you need to keep an eye on - women’s 3000m steeplechase

    ‘It’s good to feel a little scared’ - Parul Chaudhary tears up form sheet, makes steeplechase final at World Athletics Championships

    In recent years, Parul has benefited significantly from the coaching program set by American coach Nick Simmons over the last couple of years – she set a new National record in the 5000m earlier this year and won gold in the 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Championships this year.

  • August 27, 2023 22:34
    Indian javelin throwers have already made a mark at this edition. Can they take it to another level tonight?

    Neeraj, Manu and Kishore spear India to history as fourth nation to qualify three to Worlds Javelin final

    India joined the USA, Finland and Germany in the record books as Neeraj Chopra, Manu DP and Kishore Jena secured berths in the final of the javelin throw at the World Championships in Budapest.

  • August 27, 2023 22:29
    Warning for USA
  • August 27, 2023 22:21
    Are you still thinking about India’s historic performance in the men’s 4x400m relay heats from yesterday? Here’s how it happened, writes Jonathan Selvaraj

    ‘Die if you have to, don’t let go’ - How Indian men’s 4x400 relay team made World Championships final with record-shattering run 

    The Indian men’s relay team shattered the Asian record by clocking 2:59:05 seconds to qualify for its maiden final round of the World Championships in the 4x400 relay.

  • August 27, 2023 22:15
    Earlier today
  • August 27, 2023 22:10
    Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 in India?

    The live stream of the World Athletics Championships 2023 is available in India on Jio Cinema.

  • August 27, 2023 22:05
    Schedule for Afternoon Session (IST Timings) of Day Nine

    11:30PM - Women’s High Jump Final

    11:45PM - Men’s Javelin Throw Final

    11:50PM - Men’s 5000m Final

    12:15AM - Women’s 800m Final

    12:35AM - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

    1:07AM - Men’s 4x400m Relay Final

    1:20AM - Women’s 4x400m Relay Final

