World Athletics Championships 2023, Highlights: Neeraj Chopra wins gold in Men’s Javelin Throw, Manu and Jena in Top Six; 4x400m relay team finishes fifth; Parul breaks National Record in women’s steeplechase, qualifies for Paris Olympics

August 28, 2023 01:21

Time for women’s 4x400m relay final - Femke Bol wins it for Netherlands

Remember, there is no USA here. They were disqualified. Time for someone else to shine.

Jamaica takes the lead from Netherlands with Great Britain in third after first leg.

Jamaica is extending its lead . However, the Dutch and the British athlete cut that lead as the second leg ends. All to fight for now!

Both Dutch and Jamaica athlete trying to move as far away from the Dutch as the third leg ends. Anchor leg and it is Femke Bol for Netherlands. Can she do something special?

Jamaica looked set for a gold medal but what a spectacular sprint from Femke Bol to storm past the British and Jamaican runner to steal the gold for the Dutch!!!!

Remember how these championships had started for Bol with she falling 10m away from a gold medal finish in the 4x400m mixed final. But she has turned it around with a memorable performance to leave Budapest on a happy note!!!