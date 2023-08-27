World Athletics Championships 2023, Highlights: Neeraj Chopra wins gold in Men’s Javelin Throw, Manu and Jena in Top Six; 4x400m relay team finishes fifth; Parul breaks National Record in women’s steeplechase, qualifies for Paris Olympics

Key Updates
- That’s all folks!
- India finishes fifth in men’s 4x400m relay final
- Men’s Javelin Throw Final Round - NEERAJ CHOPRA WINS GOLD MEDAL
- PARUL CHAUDHARY. REMEMBER THE NAME.
- Men’s Javelin Throw Final Fifth round - Neeraj stays on top
- Men’s Javelin Throw Round Four - Neeraj stays on top
- Women’s 800m Final - Mary Moraa stuns Athing Mu!
- Men’s Javelin Throw Third Round - No improvement on previous throw for Neeraj
- Men’s 5000m final - Ingrebrigsten wins gold
- Men’s Javelin Throw second round - Big one from Neeraj!!!!
- Men’s Javelin Throw first round underway - Not the ideal start for Neeraj
- Start List for the men’s 4x400m relay final
- Start List for Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
- Men’s Javelin Throw Final Start List
- August 28, 2023 02:06That’s all folks!
That’s it from this edition of the World Athletics Championships.
Here are the top three nations in the medals tally:
USA - 12 gold, eight silver and nine bronze medals
Canada - Four gold and two silver medals
Spain - Four gold and one silver medals
- August 28, 2023 01:28Women’s High Jump Final - Gold for Mahuchikh
Top three
Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine) - 2.01m - Gold
Eleanor Patterson (Australia) - 1.99m - Silver
Nicola Olyslagers (Australia) - 1.99m - Bronze
- August 28, 2023 01:21Time for women’s 4x400m relay final - Femke Bol wins it for Netherlands
Remember, there is no USA here. They were disqualified. Time for someone else to shine.
Jamaica takes the lead from Netherlands with Great Britain in third after first leg.
Jamaica is extending its lead . However, the Dutch and the British athlete cut that lead as the second leg ends. All to fight for now!
Both Dutch and Jamaica athlete trying to move as far away from the Dutch as the third leg ends. Anchor leg and it is Femke Bol for Netherlands. Can she do something special?
Jamaica looked set for a gold medal but what a spectacular sprint from Femke Bol to storm past the British and Jamaican runner to steal the gold for the Dutch!!!!
Remember how these championships had started for Bol with she falling 10m away from a gold medal finish in the 4x400m mixed final. But she has turned it around with a memorable performance to leave Budapest on a happy note!!!
- August 28, 2023 01:13India finishes fifth in men’s 4x400m relay final
A brilliant performance from the Indian quartet of Anas, Amoj, Ajmal and Rajesh as they finish fifth with 2:59.92s. Slightly behind Jamaica, who finished fourth with 2:59.34s
- August 28, 2023 01:04Time for Men’s 4x400m relay final - India in lane 5
Steady start from Anas. Meanwhile, Hall for USA has taken the lead from Great Britain.
Not the best of turnovers this time as Amoj is in second last spot at the end of second lap.
Ajmel is doing a great job as he overtakes the Dutch to move into third last. Anchor leg and it is all upto Rajesh Ramesh now.
It is a gold medal for USA with 2:57.31s, silver for France with 2:58.45s and Bronze for Great Britain with 2:58.71s.
- August 28, 2023 00:52Men’s Javelin Throw Final Round - NEERAJ CHOPRA WINS GOLD MEDAL
Matusevicius - 77.53m, Helander - 82.85m
D.P. Manu with a brilliant throw of 84.14m in the final round. Followed by foul for Kishore Jena but both will finish in top six.
Weber will stay in fourth after a sixth round throw of 79.01m.
Foul for Vadlejch but he will finish with a best effort of 86.67m which confirms bronze medal for him.
It is down to India vs Pakistan now. Nadeem will throw first. And it is only 81.36m..
NEERAJ CHOPRA IS SET TO BE CROWNED THE WORLD CHAMPION!!!!
His final throw is 83.98m long but it does not matter. His second round throw of 88.17m is enough for him to become the first Indian athlete to win gold medal at World Championships!!!!
- August 28, 2023 00:51PARUL CHAUDHARY. REMEMBER THE NAME.
Parul Chaudhary finishes 11th in women’s 3000m steeplechase final with a new National Record of 9:15.31s, which also means she goes under the entry standard of 9:23.00s for Paris Olympics. Terrific stuff from the Indian!
- August 28, 2023 00:40Men’s Javelin Throw Final Fifth round - Neeraj stays on top
Foul for Matusevicius in this penultimate round.
Meanwhile, Kishore Jena moves up to fourth with 84.77m!!!!
Helander commits yet another foul. Tough night for the man from Finland.
Fifth round throw for Manu - 83.48m. Solid performance from all three Indians tonight.
Vadlejch moves past Weber into bronze medal position with a throw of 86.67m in this round.
Weber stays in fourth as he can throw only 82.81m this time.
Foul for Arshad in this round. Neeraj will go into the last round in the gold medal position!
No improvement for Neeraj - 87.73m. But he stays on top!
- August 28, 2023 00:27Men’s Javelin Throw Round Four - Neeraj stays on top
Wegner, Abdelrahman, Mardare and Herman are out after the first three rounds.
Now, top eight get three more attempts and Neeraj and Nadeem will go last and second last, respectively!
Lithuania’s Matusevicius begins fourth round with 79.17m.
Kishore Jena in round four - 80.19m. Stays at seventh.
Foul for Helander again. And for Manu as well.
Still no improvement for Vadlejch - 83.62m. He stays fourth with 84.18m
Weber is currently third and he will stay there as his fourth round effort of 82.55m is not better than his overall best of 85.79m from tonight.
Fourth round for Nadeem - 87.15m. Neeraj will stay ahead at the end of this round.
Neeraj in fourth round - 84.64m
- August 28, 2023 00:24Women’s 800m Final - Mary Moraa stuns Athing Mu!
Kenya’s Mary Moraa stuns USA’s Athing Mu to clinch gold in the women’s 800m final.
Top three:
Mary Moraa (Kenya) - 1:56.03s - Gold
Keely Hodgkinson (Great Britain) - 1:56.34s - Silver
Athing Mu (USA) - 1:56.61s - Bronze
- August 28, 2023 00:13Men’s Javelin Throw Third Round - No improvement on previous throw for Neeraj
Helander begins with a foul throw but his opening round effort of 83.38m should be enough to make it to top eight and get three more attempts.
Third round throw for Vadlejch - 83.65m. No improvement on his 2nd round throw of 84.18m.
Poland’s Wegner moves into top eight with third round throw of 80.75m.
Neeraj Chopra in third round - 86.32m. Still leads with 88.17m but it could be a close battle soon.
Mardare - 79.49m, foul for Abdelrahman.
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem moves to second with a massive throw of 87.82m. This certainly makes things interesting.
D.P. Manu - 83.72m. All three Indians are almost guaranteed to finish in the top eight!
Matusevicius - 82.29m, Weber - 76.86m, foul for Kishore Jena and Herman.
- August 28, 2023 00:10Men’s 5000m final - Ingrebrigsten wins gold
Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway will leave Budapest with a gold medal after beating Spain’s Mohamed Katir to the line in an exciting finish in the 5000m final.
Top three
Jakob Ingebrigsten (Norway) - 13:11.30s - Gold
Mohamed Katir (Spain) - 13:11.44s - Silver
Jacob Krop (Kenya) - 13:12.28s - Bronze
- August 28, 2023 00:02Men’s Javelin Throw second round - Big one from Neeraj!!!!
Helander does not improve on his first round effort - 81.44m
However, Vadlejch does! It is 84.18m for the Czech.
Poland’s Wegner - 74.60m in his second attempt.’
Neeraj Chopra registers his first legal throw and it is a big one!!! 88.17m to move to the top of the table!!!!
No improvement for Mardare (79.24m) and Abdelrahman (78.94m).
Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, in his 2nd round, does better - 82.81m
Manu commits a foul this time.
Matusevicius - 80.42m
Big improvement for Weber - 85.79m and he moves to second!!!
Kishore Jena, with his second throw and it is a much better one. In fact, it is over 80m. Jena, 2nd round - 82.82m and he is up to fifth Herman wraps up round two with 74.56m
- August 27, 2023 23:46Men’s Javelin Throw first round underway - Not the ideal start for Neeraj
Finland’s Oliver Helander will open the final with his first throw. And he starts with 83.38m! Not a bad throw to kick things off.
Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch is next and his first throw is that of 82.59m.
Poland’s Dawid Wegner’s 1st attempt - 78.19m
Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion, begins with a foul!
Moldova’s Andrian Mardare’s 1st attempt - 79.66m
Egypt’s Ihab Abdelrahman begins with 80.64m to move to third.
74.80m for Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan in his first attempt.
Decent start for D.P. Manu - 78.44m
Lithuania’s Edis Matusevicius opens with 75.13m
Germany’s Julian Weber starts with 80.43m
Kishore Jena of India, participating in his first world championship final, opens with 75.70m.
Belgium’s Timothy Herman, last in the opening round, begins with 72.17m
Neeraj was the only one with a foul in the first round.
- August 27, 2023 23:43Men’s Javelin Throw final time!
All the 12 finalists are being introduced at the moment. A big night for the three Indians including Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.
- August 27, 2023 23:29First competition of the night is underway
The final session of this year’s World Athletics Championships kicks off with the women’s high jump final!
The bar is set at 1.85m. Australia’s Eleanor Patterson opens the event with an easy clearance. Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers, contenders for the gold medal, have decided to give this height a pass.
Frenchwoman Solene Gicquel is the first jumper unable to clear the 1.85m height. She is soon joined by USA’s Vashti Cunningham. The rest of the field is safely through to the next round but Gicquel and Cunningham will have to go againt at 1.85m.
Gicquel clears it in her second attempt but it is another failed clearance for former world indoor champion Cunningham.
Cunningham clears it on her third and final attempt! No elimination after round one in the women’s high jump final.
- August 27, 2023 23:20What are the last five gold medal-winning throws in men’s javelin at World Championships?
2022 - Anderson Peters (Grenada) - 90.54m
2019 - Anderson Peters (Grenada) - 86.89m
2017 - Johannes Vetter (Germany) - 89.89m
2015 - Julius Yego (Kenya) - 92.72m
2013 - Vitezslav Vesely (Czech Republic) - 87.17m
- August 27, 2023 23:12Start List for the men’s 4x400m relay final
Botswana in Lane 2
Netherlands in Lane 3
Italy in Lane 4
India in Lane 5
Jamaica in Lane 6
France in Lane 7
USA in Lane 8
Great Britain & NI in Lane 9
- August 27, 2023 23:06Start List for Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
Peruth Chemutai (Uganda)
Jackline Chepkoech (Kenya)
Lomi Muleta (Ethiopia)
Marwa Bouzayani (Tunisia)
Winfred Mutile Yavi (Bahrain)
Olivia Gurth (Germany)
Faith Cherotich (Kenya)
Luiza Gega (Albania)
Parul Chaudhary (India)
Marusa Mismas Zrimsek (Slovenia)
Aembo Almayew (Ethiopia)
Courtney Wayment (USA)
Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya)
Zerfe Wondemagegn (Ethiopia)
Alice Finot (France)
- August 27, 2023 22:56Men’s Javelin Throw Final Start List
Here are the 12 athletes who will be competing for gold medal today:
Oliver Helander (Finland)
Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic)
Dawid Wegner (Poland)
Neeraj Chopra (India)
Andrian Mardare (Moldova)
Ihab Abdelrahman (Egypt)
Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan)
D.P. Manu (India)
Edis Matusevicius (Lithuania)
Julian Weber (Germany)
Kishore Jena (India)
Timothy Herman (Belgium)
- August 27, 2023 22:45There’s one more final that you need to keep an eye on - women’s 3000m steeplechase
‘It’s good to feel a little scared’ - Parul Chaudhary tears up form sheet, makes steeplechase final at World Athletics Championships
In recent years, Parul has benefited significantly from the coaching program set by American coach Nick Simmons over the last couple of years – she set a new National record in the 5000m earlier this year and won gold in the 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Championships this year.
- August 27, 2023 22:34Indian javelin throwers have already made a mark at this edition. Can they take it to another level tonight?
- August 27, 2023 22:29Warning for USA
- August 27, 2023 22:21Are you still thinking about India’s historic performance in the men’s 4x400m relay heats from yesterday? Here’s how it happened, writes Jonathan Selvaraj
- August 27, 2023 22:15Earlier today
- August 27, 2023 22:10Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 in India?
The live stream of the World Athletics Championships 2023 is available in India on Jio Cinema.
- August 27, 2023 22:05Schedule for Afternoon Session (IST Timings) of Day Nine
11:30PM - Women’s High Jump Final
11:45PM - Men’s Javelin Throw Final
11:50PM - Men’s 5000m Final
12:15AM - Women’s 800m Final
12:35AM - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
1:07AM - Men’s 4x400m Relay Final
1:20AM - Women’s 4x400m Relay Final
Latest on Sportstar
- Neeraj Chopra becomes world champion in javelin throw
- World Athletics Championships 2023, Highlights: Neeraj Chopra wins gold in Men’s Javelin Throw, Manu and Jena in Top Six; 4x400m relay team finishes fifth; Parul breaks National Record in women’s steeplechase, qualifies for Paris Olympics
- Parul Chaudhary sets National Record in 3000m steeplechase at World Athletics Championships, goes past Paris Olympics entry standard
- Premier League: Super-sub Nunez grabs 2-1 win for 10-man Liverpool against Newcastle
- NUFC 1-2 LIV highlights, Premier League: Nunez brace guides 10-man Liverpool to comeback win against Newcastle
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE