Neeraj Chopra is set to compete at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 in Turku, Finland on June 18, as he gears up to defend his Olympic gold at the Paris 2024 Games.
The Tokyo Olympic champion in men’s javelin throw will return to action for the first time since last month’s Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar. He was forced to pull out of the Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 as precautionary measure, following an issue with his adductor muscle.
The 26-year-old Indian had won a silver in the 2022 edition of the Paavo Nurmi Games with a throw of 89.30m but pulled out of the event in 2023 as he was recovering from an injury.
This will be Neeraj’s third outing of 2024, after the the Doha Diamond League and the Federation Cup. He finished second in Doha with a best throw of 88.36m and clinched the gold medal with 82.27m at the 27th Federation Cup in May.
He will be up against Max Dehning of Germany, the latest entrant in the 90m club. The 19-year-old sensation became the youngest man to cross the 90m mark with a throw of 90.20m at the German Winter Throwing Championships in Halle.
MEN’S JAVELIN THROW FINAL START LIST
- Anderson Peters
- Max Dehning
- Keshorn Walcott
- Neeraj Chopra
- Oliver Helander
- Andrian Mardare
- Lassi Etalatalo
- Toni Keranen
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
When will the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 javelin throw finals start?
The Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 javelin throw event will start at 9:45 PM IST on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.
Where to watch the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 javelin throw finals on TV in India?
The Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 javelin throw event will be broadcast live on Sports 18.
Where to live stream the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 javelin throw finals in India?
The live streaming of Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 javelin throw event will be available on Jio Cinema.
