MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

New Zealand pole vault coach banned for 10 years for misconduct

Governing body Athletics NZ said the investigation had found Jeremy McColl had made inappropriate comments to athletes in training sessions and via social media and text messages.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 07:58 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative Image: Jeremy McColl, New Zealand’s Olympic pole vault coach, was stood down by Athletics NZ last month while an independent investigator assessed several complaints against him.
Representative Image: Jeremy McColl, New Zealand’s Olympic pole vault coach, was stood down by Athletics NZ last month while an independent investigator assessed several complaints against him. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: Jeremy McColl, New Zealand’s Olympic pole vault coach, was stood down by Athletics NZ last month while an independent investigator assessed several complaints against him. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

New Zealand’s Olympic pole vault coach Jeremy McColl has been banned from athletics for 10 years after an investigation found he had committed serious misconduct, including harassment and inappropriate sexual remarks to athletes who were minors.

McColl, who guided Eliza McCartney to a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was stood down by New Zealand Athletics last month while an independent investigator assessed several complaints against him.

Governing body Athletics NZ said the investigation had found McColl had made inappropriate comments to athletes in training sessions and via social media and text messages.

“Aggravating features of the conduct included that communication with athletes included inappropriate sexual references and that a number of the athletes were minors,” Athletics NZ said in a statement.

READ: Eugene prices, location source of frustration at U.S. championships

It added that McColl cooperated with the investigation and, following receipt of its findings, tendered his resignation.

“I unreservedly apologise for the harm caused to these athletes and recognise that my conduct was not in line with Athletics NZ’s policies or rules and was harmful and inappropriate,” McColl said in the Athletics NZ statement.

Athletics NZ said it would cooperate with any further investigation, including by police, but would not disclose the names of the complainants for confidentiality reasons.

The body also apologised to the athletes for the “harm they have suffered while training” under McColl.

“Athletics NZ recognises the courage of the athletes who came forward to raise their concerns in this case,” it said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rio Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand pole vault coach banned for 10 years for misconduct
    Reuters
  2. Eugene prices, location source of frustration at U.S. championships
    Reuters
  3. Neymar fined over $3.33 million for environmental offense
    Reuters
  4. Tiger Woods: No knowledge of leaked anti-LIV talking points
    Reuters
  5. Ashes 2nd Test: Inspired Stokes falls short as Australia beats England at Lord’s
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. New Zealand pole vault coach banned for 10 years for misconduct
    Reuters
  2. Eugene prices, location source of frustration at U.S. championships
    Reuters
  3. Kenya’s Titus Ekiru facing 10-year ban, says Athletics Integrity Unit
    Reuters
  4. Neeraj Chopra underlines fitness as priority ahead of World Championships, brushes off 90m pressure
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Hobbs becomes first female NZ sprinter to qualify for Olympic 100m in 50 years
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand pole vault coach banned for 10 years for misconduct
    Reuters
  2. Eugene prices, location source of frustration at U.S. championships
    Reuters
  3. Neymar fined over $3.33 million for environmental offense
    Reuters
  4. Tiger Woods: No knowledge of leaked anti-LIV talking points
    Reuters
  5. Ashes 2nd Test: Inspired Stokes falls short as Australia beats England at Lord’s
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment