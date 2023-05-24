Sreeshankar wins gold, Jeswin takes silver at International Jumping Meeting in Greece

Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin made it one-two for India in men’s long jump at the International Jumping Meeting, a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level event, in Kallithea, Greece on Wednesday.

Sreeshankar grabbed gold with a season-best of 8.18m (wind speed: +0.6m/s) in his final attempt. The 24-year-old, who won silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, started with a jump of 7.94m before recording 8.17m, 8.11m, 8.04m and 8.01m in the following attempts. He had won the gold last year aswell with a best jump of 8.31m.

Jeswin finished second and grabbed silver with 7.85m (wind speed: 0.5m/s). The 21-year-old, who is the national record-holder, started with 7.81m before achieving his best in the second attempt. His next three jumps read 7.74m, 7.74m and 7.79m while the last one resulted in a foul.

Praveen Chithravel’s name was mentioned in the start list of men’s triple jump event but the Indian eventually did not participate.

Jeswin set a new national record of 8.42m at the Indian Open Jumps Championships at the Inspire Institute of Sports, Bellary, early this year in March. With that jump, he also qualified for 2023 World Athletics Championships.

The qualifying standard for this year’s World Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27, is 8.25m. Sreeshankar recorded a gold medal-winning jump of 8.29m at the MVA High Performance athletics meet 1 in Chula Vista, USA last month but it would not be considered as tailwinds were over permissible limits. The maximum permissible wind speed is +2 m/s, while Sreeshankar’s effort came with wind speed of 3.1m/s.