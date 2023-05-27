USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix: Parul Chaudhary wins bronze in 3000m Steeplechase; Lili Das finishes fourth in 800m C final

India’s Parul Chaudhary won bronze in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix on Friday.

Chaudhary’s 9:29.51 run was her personal best, while the winner Madie Boreman of the United States clocked 9:22.99.

Lili Das finished fourth in the women’s 800m C category final.

Das completed the race with a season-best time of 2:05.27, a less than a second slower than the third placed Mallory Lindaman of the United States.

Tess Kirsopp-Cole of Australia won the gold, clocking 2:03.96.

Jinson Johnson and Rahul were placed 11th and 12th in the men’s 1500m B final with timings of 3:42.97 and 3:43.83, respectively.