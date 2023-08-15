World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s 800m

A total of 56 athletes will be participating in the women’s 800m in the World Athletics Championships 2023 which will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal in the Hungarian capital:

Athing Mu (USA)

The 21-year-old American is the current world and Olympic champion and a two-time Diamond league meeting winner.

Her personal best of 1:55:04s in 800m came in August 2021 in Eugene where she broke the national record, under 20 continental record, and under 20 national record.

Season best: 1:58:73s in New York, USA

Keely Hodgkinson (Great Britain)

FILE PHOTO: Keely Hodgkinson. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The 21-year-old from Great Britain is the current world number three, an olympic silver medalist, Diamond League Final winner, World Championships silver medalist, and European Champion.

Hogdkinson’s personal best came very recently in the Diamond League Meeting in Paris where she ran 800m in 1:55:77s, breaking the national record.

Season best: 1:55:77s in Paris, France

Mary Moraa (Kenya)

FILE PHOTO: Kenya’s Mary Moraa. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 23-year-old Kenyan is the current world number one in women’s 800m. Moraa is a one time Diamon League Final winner, a bronze medalist at World Championships, and a Commonwealth Games winner, among many other honours.

Her personal best came in Eugene 2022 where she ran 800m in 1:56:71s.

Season best: 1:56:85 in Chorzow, Poland

The 32-year-old Natoya Goule-Toppin, who is the current world number two, will also be a contender for the gold or at least a podium finish at the World Championships.