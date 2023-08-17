World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 400m hurdles

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

The men’s 400m hurdles is set to be one of the most blockbuster events in the worlds starting this month. Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal in Budapest:

Karsten Warholm

Two time World champion Karsten Warholm enters the event as the hardcore favourite. The 27-year-old won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and in the 2017 and 2019 World Championships.

The Danish sprinter holds the world record for the 400m hurdles with a time of 45.94 seconds, a feat he achieved at Tokyo.

Season Best: 46.51s at Monaco in July 2023

Rai Benjamin

Rai Benjamin holds the second fastest time in 400m hurdles with a time of 46.17s, which he ran during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, on the way to a silver medal.

FILE PHOTO: Rai Benjamin reacts after winning the Men’s 400m Hurdles Final during the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on July 09, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Benjamin also won silver in the 400m hurdles in the 2019 and 2022 world championships.

Season Best: 46.62s at Eugene in July 2023

Kyron McMaster

McMaster is a two-time Commonwealth games gold medallist in the 400m hurdles, in 2018 and in 2022.

The sprinter from the British Virgin Islands finished fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

FILE PHOTO: Kyron McMaster of Team British Virgin Islands celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men’s 400m Hurdles Final on day nine of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Season Best: 47.26s at Banska Bystrica in Slovakia. (July 2023)

2022 World Champion Alison Dos Santos is another contender in the 400m hurdles though his season best currently stands only at 47.66s.