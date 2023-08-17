World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s 400m hurdles

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

The women’s 400m hurdles is set to be one of the most tightly contested events after Sydney Mclaughlin’s decision to pull of the tournament with an injury. Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal in Budapest:

Femke Bol

Femke Bol won bronze in the 400m hurdles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and silver at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene.

The Dutch sprinter is the current holder of the European record of 51.45 seconds, the second fastest time in history.

Season Best: 51.45s at London in July 2023

Andrenette Knight

FILE PHOTO: Jamaica’s Andrenette Knight. | Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM

Andrenette Knight is a Jamaican sprinter who won two silver medals at the NACAC Championships.

The 26-year-old achieved her personal best of 53.26s at the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix in July 2023 which is the second best in the season among the participants at the World Athletics Championships.

Season Best: 53.26s at Hungary in July 2023

Dalilah Muhammad

FILE PHOTO: Dalilah Muhammad competes in the first round of the women’s 400-meter hurdles during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene. | Photo Credit: AP

Dalilah Muhammad won gold in the 400m hurdles at the 2016 Rio Olympics and followed it up with silver at Tokyo in 2021.

The 33-year-old veteran has two silver medals, one bronze and one gold to her name in the 400m hurdles at the World Championships. Though her season best only ranks fifth in the world in 2023 her experience at the big stage makes her a contender.

Season Best: 53.53s at Eugene in July 2023

American Shamier Little currently holds the third fastest time in the season so far with a 53.34s, and will be one of the participants to watch out for.