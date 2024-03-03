MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Indoor Championships 2024: LaFond flies to Dominica’s first world athletics gold medal

The 29-year-old soared 15.01 metres on her second attempt, the best jump in the world this year, and with victory all but locked up was able to pass on her remaining four jumps.

Published : Mar 03, 2024 18:03 IST , GLASGOW - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Gold medalist Thea Lafond of Team Dominica celebrates after winning the Women’s Triple Jump Final on Day Three of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024.
Gold medalist Thea Lafond of Team Dominica celebrates after winning the Women’s Triple Jump Final on Day Three of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Gold medalist Thea Lafond of Team Dominica celebrates after winning the Women’s Triple Jump Final on Day Three of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Thea LaFond needed just two attempts to win triple jump gold at the world indoor championships on Sunday and become Dominica’s first world champion in athletics.

The 29-year-old soared 15.01 metres on her second attempt, the best jump in the world this year, and with victory all but locked up was able to pass on her remaining four jumps.

Cuba’s Leyanis Perez Hernandez leapt 14.90 for silver, while Ana Peleteiro-Compaore of Spain won bronze with a mark of 14.75.

LaFond’s previous best results were a Diamond League win in 2022 in Paris and Commonwealth Games silver and bronze medals.

Related Topics

World Indoor Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC-W vs GG-W live score, WPL 2024: Dominant Delhi Capitals vs struggling Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Indoor Championships 2024: LaFond flies to Dominica’s first world athletics gold medal
    Reuters
  3. Indian Sports News Wrap: March 3
    Team Sportstar
  4. Priyanka Goswami finishes 7th in Chinese Race Walking Grand Prix
    PTI
  5. NZ vs AUS, 1st Test: Lyon masterclass leads Australia to 172-run win against New Zealand
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. World Indoor Championships 2024: LaFond flies to Dominica’s first world athletics gold medal
    Reuters
  2. Priyanka Goswami finishes 7th in Chinese Race Walking Grand Prix
    PTI
  3. Meet Max Dehning, javelin’s youngest member of the 90m club
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Kipchoge struggles to 10th place as Kipruto wins Tokyo Marathon
    AFP
  5. I’ll quit long jump if rules changed - world champion Tentoglou
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC-W vs GG-W live score, WPL 2024: Dominant Delhi Capitals vs struggling Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Indoor Championships 2024: LaFond flies to Dominica’s first world athletics gold medal
    Reuters
  3. Indian Sports News Wrap: March 3
    Team Sportstar
  4. Priyanka Goswami finishes 7th in Chinese Race Walking Grand Prix
    PTI
  5. NZ vs AUS, 1st Test: Lyon masterclass leads Australia to 172-run win against New Zealand
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment