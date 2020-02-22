More Sports Badminton Badminton Ajay Jayaram crashes out of Spain Masters semis; Indian campaign ends Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram crashed out of the men’s singles semifinals of the Barcelona Spain Masters, hereby ending India's campaign in the tournament. PTI 22 February, 2020 22:22 IST Ajay Jayaram lost in straight games to Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn. (FILE IMAGE) - Getty Images PTI 22 February, 2020 22:22 IST Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram on Saturday crashed out of the men’s singles semifinals of the Barcelona Spain Masters after suffering a straight-game loss to Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn here.The unseeded India gave a tough fight in the opening game before surrendering 20-22, 12-21 in the last-four clash of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.With Jayaram’s defeat, India’s campaign in the tournament came to an end.Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, seeded fifth, on Friday lost to third seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the women’s singles quarterfinals. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos