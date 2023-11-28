Syed Modi International 2023: Rohan-Ashwini pair enters second round of mixed doubles

The seasoned Ashwini Ponnappa and her partner Rohan Kapoor entered the second round in the mixed doubles on the opening day of the Syed Modi India International badminton event here on Tuesday.

The duo overcame the challenge from the Malaysian pair of Peng Soon Chan and Yee See Cheah in straight games. The Indians won 21-12, 21-18.

Also, the B Sumeeth Kumar Reddy-Sikki Reddy’s pair tasted success, beating Taiwan’s Hsuan-Yi Wu and Chu Yun 21-14, 21-14 to enter the second round.

READ MORE: Prannoy, Lakshya withdraw from Syed Modi International 2023

Meanwhile, Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan’s pair lost to Taiwan’s Chien-Wei Chiang and Meng Chen Wu in the mixed doubles qualifiers.

In the men’s singles category, Chirag Sen prevailed a tough challenge from Ravi to enter the main round, winning 21-7, 12-21, 21-17 in three closely contested games.

Sen also teamed up successfully with Dhruv Rawat against Vimalraj Annadurai and Navin Prasanth Eswaramoorthy to enter the second round of men’s doubles, after winning 22-24, 21-13, 21-17.