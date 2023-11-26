MagazineBuy Print

Satwik-Chirag, China Masters Final: Preview, head-to-head record, live streaming info

China Masters 2023: Here is all you need to know about the men’s doubles final between Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Chinese duo of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 11:35 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Chirag Shetty (left) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (right).
FILE PHOTO: Chirag Shetty (left) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (right). | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: Chirag Shetty (left) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (right). | Photo Credit: PTI

PREVIEW

Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the men’s doubles final of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament in Shenzhen on Sunday.

World No. 5 pair of Satwik and Chirag reached the summit clash after a 21-15, 22-20 victory over He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu, another local pair.

Satwik and Chirag have also won the Badminton Asian Championships, Indonesia Super 1000, Korea Super 500 and Swiss Super 300 this year.

Head-to-head
Chinese duo of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang leads the head-to-head record against the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty 2-1.
When and where to watch the China Masters men’s doubles final between Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Chinese duo of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang?
China Masters men’s doubles final between Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Chinese duo of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang will start approximately at 2 pm IST on Sunday, November 26.
The match will be telecast live on Sports18. Live streaming of the same will be available on Jio Cinema.

Related Topics

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

China Masters

