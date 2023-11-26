Satwik-Chirag, China Masters Final: Preview, head-to-head record, live streaming info

PREVIEW
Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the men’s doubles final of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament in Shenzhen on Sunday.
World No. 5 pair of Satwik and Chirag reached the summit clash after a 21-15, 22-20 victory over He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu, another local pair.
Satwik and Chirag have also won the Badminton Asian Championships, Indonesia Super 1000, Korea Super 500 and Swiss Super 300 this year.
