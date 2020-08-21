BWF issues SOP with eye on restarting international badminton

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to restart international badminton, which has been suspended since mid-March because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The BWF is preparing to restart international badminton tournaments with some Governments giving the go-ahead to host events, albeit with restrictions, and advises players and team entourage of the new protocols and procedures that will be implemented at BWF Major Championships and HSBC BWF World Tour events in 2020,” the BWF mentioned.

READ| Japan's Olympic doubles champion Takahashi announces retirement

“The key to creating a safe environment is the creation of a badminton family bubble and this also means that everyone has to be tested at each tournament.”

As per the SOP, all players must undergo COVID-19 test at their own cost within three days before departing for a tournament and return a negative test result.

READ| Satwiksairaj-Chirag motivated for Tokyo 2021 post Arjuna recognition

New rules

“Instead of shaking hands, players can touch rackets with their opponents and nod/put their hand across their chest when greeting the match officials,” the BWF said.

“A shuttlecock dispenser will be provided at each end of the court. When a player wants to change a shuttlecock and is allowed to do so by the Umpire, the player can take a shuttlecock from the dispenser and return the used shuttlecock to the Service Judge with the racket or drop it into the shuttle box.”

READ| K. Srikanth: 'We're going slow with our training schedule'

“Tournament activities will not include qualifying rounds as limitations will have to be put on the number of participants and to ensure that the schedule of the tournament can be conducted appropriately,” the world body added.

“The aim is to create the safest possible environment for all the stakeholders involved in the tournament including players, organising committee workforce, volunteers, media and technical officials.”