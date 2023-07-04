MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Canada Open 2023: When and where to watch live streaming, Indians in action, schedule, timing and venue

Canada Open is part of the Race to Paris Olympics qualification cycle, and Sindhu would like to improve her standing on the table by winning her first title of the season.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 11:40 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
PV Sindhu will look to make an amend to her disappointing performance at the recent BWF World Tour events when she competes at the Canada Open starting on July 4.
PV Sindhu will look to make an amend to her disappointing performance at the recent BWF World Tour events when she competes at the Canada Open starting on July 4. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

PV Sindhu will look to make an amend to her disappointing performance at the recent BWF World Tour events when she competes at the Canada Open starting on July 4. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The BWF Super 500 Canada Open gets underway on July 4 at the Markin-MacPhail Centre in Calgary, Canada. Double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu will begin her campaign against local hope Talia Ng, ranked 61st in the world.

The event is part of the Race to Paris Olympics qualification cycle, and Sindhu would like to improve her standing on the table by winning her first title of the season. Sindhu’s best performance in 2023 is a runner-up finish at the Madrid Masters.

In men’s singles, Lakshya Sen will lead the Indian challenge, while the likes of B. Sai Praneeth, the former champion of the Canada Open, Praupalli Kashyap and Sankar Muthusamy will start in the qualifiers.

In women’s singles, Tasnim Mir and Gadde Ruthvika Shivani are India’s other entries in the field. Tasnim will play Thuy Linh Nguyen of Vietnam while Ruthvika Shivani starts against Thailand’s Supanida Katethong.

Meanwhile in the men’s doubles, the pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala will be India’s only challenge. The duo will play the French pair of Julien Maio and William Villeger in the opener.

All you need to know about Canada Open:
When will the Canada Open 2023 start?
The Canada Open 2023 will begin on July 4 from 10:30 PM IST.
When will the Canada Open 2023 final be played?
The Canada Open 2023 final is scheduled on July 9.
Where will Canada Open 2023 be held?
The Canada Open 2023 will be held in Markin-MacPhail Centre in Calgary, Canada.
Where to watch the Canada Open 2023 live on television in India?
Canada Open 2023 will be telecast live on Sports 18 from July 6.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Canada Open 2023 in India?
The live streaming of the Canada Open 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema and BWF TV YouTube channel.
Canada Open 2023 Schedule
Qualification round: July 4
First Round: July 4-5
Second round: July 6
Quarter-finals: July 7
Semi-finals: July 8
Final: July 9
Indian squad:
Men’s singles
Main Draw: Lakshya Sen
Qualifiers: S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, Parupalli Kashyap, B Sai Praneeth
Women’s singles
Main draw: PV Sindhu, Tasnim Mir, Gadde Ruthvika Shivani
Men’s doubles
Main draw: Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala
Women’s doubles
Main draw: Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa, Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda
Mixed doubles
Main draw: Reddy B Sumeeth/Ashwini Ponnappa, Bokka Navaneeth/ Priya Konjengbam
Qualifiers: Sai Pratheek K/Tanisha Crasto

