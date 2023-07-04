Canada Open 2023: When and where to watch live streaming, Indians in action, schedule, timing and venue

The BWF Super 500 Canada Open gets underway on July 4 at the Markin-MacPhail Centre in Calgary, Canada. Double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu will begin her campaign against local hope Talia Ng, ranked 61st in the world.
The event is part of the Race to Paris Olympics qualification cycle, and Sindhu would like to improve her standing on the table by winning her first title of the season. Sindhu’s best performance in 2023 is a runner-up finish at the Madrid Masters.
In men’s singles, Lakshya Sen will lead the Indian challenge, while the likes of B. Sai Praneeth, the former champion of the Canada Open, Praupalli Kashyap and Sankar Muthusamy will start in the qualifiers.
In women’s singles, Tasnim Mir and Gadde Ruthvika Shivani are India’s other entries in the field. Tasnim will play Thuy Linh Nguyen of Vietnam while Ruthvika Shivani starts against Thailand’s Supanida Katethong.
Meanwhile in the men’s doubles, the pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala will be India’s only challenge. The duo will play the French pair of Julien Maio and William Villeger in the opener.
All you need to know about Canada Open:
Canada Open 2023 Schedule
Indian squad:
