Badminton

Hylo Open: Gayatri-Treesa loses semifinal despite taking first game lead

Team Sportstar
Saarbrucken, Germany 05 November, 2022 23:34 IST
FILE PHOTO: Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Treesa Jolly in action during their women’s doubles bronze medal match against Australia on day ten of the 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena in Birmingham on August 07, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Treesa Jolly in action during their women’s doubles bronze medal match against Australia on day ten of the 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena in Birmingham on August 07, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian women’s doubles duo Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly lost to Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntakarn Aimsaard in the Hylo Open semifinal despite taking the first-game lead here on Saturday. Benyapa-Nuntakarn won the match 17-21, 21-14, 21-18 in one hour and two minutes.

With five consecutive points, Gayatri-Treesa won the first game 21-17. In the second game, the world no. 19 Thai pair found their rhythm back and widened the lead to 16-12, and went on to level the parity at 21-14.

The third game was closely fought. The world no. 28 Indian pair earned three points lead. Benyapa-Nuntakarn did try to fight back with a few points but Gayatri-Treesa cruised with an 11-7 lead at the interval.

However, post-interval, the Thai pair squeezed the gap at 13-15 with four consecutive points and ultimately levelled at 18-18 before wrapping up the match, winning the game 21-18.

This is the Thai pair’s first win over Gayatri-Treesa. In the All England Open Badminton Championship in March, Gayatri-Treesa defeated them in the Round of 32 meeting.

Read more stories on Badminton.

