Hylo Open: Gayatri-Treesa loses semifinal despite taking first game lead

Indian women’s doubles duo Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly lost to Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntakarn Aimsaard in the Hylo Open semifinal despite taking the first-game lead here on Saturday. Benyapa-Nuntakarn won the match 17-21, 21-14, 21-18 in one hour and two minutes.

With five consecutive points, Gayatri-Treesa won the first game 21-17. In the second game, the world no. 19 Thai pair found their rhythm back and widened the lead to 16-12, and went on to level the parity at 21-14.

The third game was closely fought. The world no. 28 Indian pair earned three points lead. Benyapa-Nuntakarn did try to fight back with a few points but Gayatri-Treesa cruised with an 11-7 lead at the interval.

However, post-interval, the Thai pair squeezed the gap at 13-15 with four consecutive points and ultimately levelled at 18-18 before wrapping up the match, winning the game 21-18.

This is the Thai pair’s first win over Gayatri-Treesa. In the All England Open Badminton Championship in March, Gayatri-Treesa defeated them in the Round of 32 meeting.