H. S. Prannoy enters second round of Syed Modi International

India’s H. S. Prannoy entered the second round of the Syed Modi International badminton tournament with a 21-14, 21-18 win over Ukraine’s Danylo Bosniuk here on Tuesday.

On a comeback trail, the fifth-seeded shuttler took just 36 minutes to get the better of Bosniuk in his opening clash.

A former top 10 player, Prannoy, who gave a good account of himself before being stopped by 20-year-old Lakshya Sen in the quarterfinals of the India Open last week, will next meet compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat, who got a first-round walkover from Rahul Yadav Chittaboina. However, the tournament was over for fourth seed Sameer Verma after he retired hurt against Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen.

ALSO READ - Syed Modi Int’l: Saina, Srikanth, Ashwini join long list of withdrawals

Sameer was training 2-7 in the first game before he decided to concede the match due to a calf muscle injury, which he sustained in October last year.

Subhankar Dey also conceded his match against compatriot Kartikey Gulshan Kumar due to an injury when he was trailing 2-9 in the opening game.

Among women, Ashmita Chaliha gave a first-round walkover to Malvika Bansod, while Aakarshi Kashyap defeated Mugdha Agrey 21-13, 21-14. Anupama Upadhyaya eased past Rituparna Das.

Two-time Olympic medallist and top seed P. V. Sindhu will open her campaign against compatriot Tanya Hemanth on Wednesday, while London Games bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, seeded fourth, will test her fitness when she takes on Czech Republic’s Tereza Švábíková in the first round.