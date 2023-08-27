MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Prannoy’s never-say-die attitude sets him apart, says coach Sai Dutt

HS Prannoy became only the fifth Indian men’s singles player to win a World Championships medal after Kidambi Srikanth (silver), Lakshya Sen (bronze), B Sai Praneeth (bronze) and Prakash Padukone (bronze).

Published : Aug 27, 2023 11:10 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
World championship bronze medallist H S Prannoy with his travelling coach RMV Guru Sai Dutt after the medal ceremony in Copenhagen.
World championship bronze medallist H S Prannoy with his travelling coach RMV Guru Sai Dutt after the medal ceremony in Copenhagen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 
infoIcon

World championship bronze medallist H S Prannoy with his travelling coach RMV Guru Sai Dutt after the medal ceremony in Copenhagen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

HS Prannoy won his first BWF World Championships medal, a bronze, in Copenhagen, joining a select group of Indian shuttlers with medals in the Worlds. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, Prannoy struggled with inconsistency in the past.

“In this moment, I’m not just representing myself; I’m representing every single person who believes in me. Never underestimate the power of perseverance. The journey continues,” Prannoy tweeted after the World Championships bronze.

ALSO READ
Top Indian shuttlers pull out of Grand Prix Badminton League

In a way, the champion shuttler’s recent expression shows he means business, especially with the upcoming Olympics in Paris next year. It’s never easy for any athlete, no matter how talented, to watch the bigger or more familiar names take the spotlight. Motivation, or lack thereof, can be a major challenge.

ALSO READ | HS Prannoy loses to Vitidsarn in semifinal, settles for bronze in World Championships

Prannoy’s abundance of talent has been evident in recent months, culminating in his victory at the Malaysian Masters in June. His entourage, including travelling coach R.M.V. Guru Sai Dutt, a Commonwealth Youth Games gold medallist, and physio Sumansh, joined him at the perfect time.

“Honestly, we have rarely seen someone else put in the kind of effort Prannoy does in training. For his age, he is just remarkable,” Guru said sometime back.

It was obvious that Prannoy was low on confidence after the disappointment in the last Sudirman Cup.

“It is his never-say-die attitude and the intense urge to keep going that made Prannoy stand apart. His forehand is just too good,” Guru, a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist said.

ALSO READ
Our execution was wrong, says Satwiksairaj after World Championship exit

Prannoy (31) and Guru (32), who are only a year apart in age, have played together frequently in training sessions. Prannoy is known for his strategic play, as demonstrated when he defeated Olympic and world champion Victor Axelsen.

ALSO READ | Disappointed not to get gold but bronze means a lot: Prannoy

The biggest asset for the spirited Prannoy has been his tenacity to hold even when the going gets tough.

“Well, honestly, before the Malaysian Masters, Prannoy looked to be short on confidence after the disappointment in the Sudirman Cup earlier. But, fortunately, being a workaholic with a never-say-die attitude, he could bounce back at the right time,” he said.

It is worth noting that the bronze medallist at Worlds is not rushing to make attacking strokes like before. He is currently playing a waiting game, as evidenced by the number of rallies.

“More than trying to win, trying to improve myself on many sides,” Prannoy said before the Worlds.

By all means, the Guru-Prannoy combine can well be the focal point even as the other big names of Indian badminton should be desperate to make it to the Paris Olympics next year.

Related stories

Related Topics

H S Prannoy /

BWF World Championships /

olympics /

World Championships /

RMV Gurusaidutt

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Prannoy’s never-say-die attitude sets him apart, says coach Sai Dutt
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE score, NUFC 1-0 LIV; Premier League: Van Dijk shown red; Gordon goal keeps Magpies ahead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 27
    Team Sportstar
  4. Verstappen wins Dutch GP for record-equalling ninth successive victory
    AFP
  5. Netherlands beat England to win Euros, qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. BWF World Championships 2023: An Se-young defeats Carolina Marin, wins South Korea’s first-ever gold medal in women’s singles
    Reuters
  2. Prannoy added new strokes in this World Championship: Coach Sai Dutt
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Prannoy’s never-say-die attitude sets him apart, says coach Sai Dutt
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Disappointed not to get gold but bronze means a lot: Prannoy
    PTI
  5. HS Prannoy loses to Vitidsarn in semifinal, settles for bronze in World Championships
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Prannoy’s never-say-die attitude sets him apart, says coach Sai Dutt
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE score, NUFC 1-0 LIV; Premier League: Van Dijk shown red; Gordon goal keeps Magpies ahead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 27
    Team Sportstar
  4. Verstappen wins Dutch GP for record-equalling ninth successive victory
    AFP
  5. Netherlands beat England to win Euros, qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment