MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Grand Prix Badminton League put off indefinitely

The second season of the League was scheduled to start on Sunday.

Published : Aug 26, 2023 17:19 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mithun Manjunath was the top buy at the players’ auction of the Grand Prix Badminton League Season 2.
Mithun Manjunath was the top buy at the players’ auction of the Grand Prix Badminton League Season 2. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Mithun Manjunath was the top buy at the players’ auction of the Grand Prix Badminton League Season 2. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Grand Prix Badminton League (GPBL) was on Saturday put off indefinitely after a slew of India’s well-known badminton players, including the fast-rising Mithun Manjunath, pulled out of the event.

The second season of the League, which was scheduled to start on Sunday, was launched amidst much fanfare earlier this month.

Badminton legend Prakash Padukone had graced the occasion and exuded hope that such competitions would help in the further development of the sport in India.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Grand Prix Badminton League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Grand Prix Badminton League put off indefinitely
    Team Sportstar
  2. HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF World Championships: Prannoy confirms medal after win against Axelsen - Semifinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs PAK Live Score, 3rd ODI: Babar Azam, Rizwan take Pakistan past 100-run mark
    Team Sportstar
  4. FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE: FCG v CFC, Starting lineups, Sadaoui leads Goa attack, Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 25
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Grand Prix Badminton League put off indefinitely
    Team Sportstar
  2. HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF World Championships: Prannoy confirms medal after win against Axelsen - Semifinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Our execution was wrong, says Satwiksairaj after World Championship exit
    PTI
  4. HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, BWF World Championships 2023 semifinal: Head-to head, when and where to watch, Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Top Indian shuttlers pull out of Grand Prix Badminton League
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Grand Prix Badminton League put off indefinitely
    Team Sportstar
  2. HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF World Championships: Prannoy confirms medal after win against Axelsen - Semifinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs PAK Live Score, 3rd ODI: Babar Azam, Rizwan take Pakistan past 100-run mark
    Team Sportstar
  4. FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE: FCG v CFC, Starting lineups, Sadaoui leads Goa attack, Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 25
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment