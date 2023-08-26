Grand Prix Badminton League put off indefinitely

The Grand Prix Badminton League (GPBL) was on Saturday put off indefinitely after a slew of India’s well-known badminton players, including the fast-rising Mithun Manjunath, pulled out of the event.

The second season of the League, which was scheduled to start on Sunday, was launched amidst much fanfare earlier this month.

Badminton legend Prakash Padukone had graced the occasion and exuded hope that such competitions would help in the further development of the sport in India.

More to follow...