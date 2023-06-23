- June 23, 2023 13:29The Indonesia Open
Prannoy put up an impressive display at the Indonesia Open, a Super 1000 tournament, making it to the semifinals, where he lost to world No.1 and eventual winner Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.
Prannoy, who claimed the Malaysia Masters Super 300 title last month, has enjoyed a good run recently.
Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy waltzed into the quarterfinal of the Taipei Open after recording a comfortable straight-game win over Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto on Thursday. Prannoy, the country’s top-ranked men’s singles player, took 36 minutes to dispatch former world championship bronze medallist Sugiarto 21-9, 21-17 in the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament.
