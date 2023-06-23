MagazineBuy Print

HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka Long Live Score, Taipei Open: Match to start at 2:25 PM, Prannoy aims to enter semifinal

India’s H. S. Prannoy defeated Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia 21-9, 21-17 to enter the Taipei Open quarterfinals. The world number nine will play Hong Kong’s fifth seed Angus Ng Ka Long in the last eight stage.

Updated : Jun 23, 2023 14:13 IST

Team Sportstar
India’s H.S. Prannoy will be fighting to secure a place in the Taipei Open semifinal.
India's H.S. Prannoy will be fighting to secure a place in the Taipei Open semifinal.
India’s H.S. Prannoy will be fighting to secure a place in the Taipei Open semifinal.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Taipei Open as India’s HS Prannoy takes on Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long in the quarterfinal. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates.

  • June 23, 2023 13:29
    The Indonesia Open

    Prannoy put up an impressive display at the Indonesia Open, a Super 1000 tournament, making it to the semifinals, where he lost to world No.1 and eventual winner Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

  • June 23, 2023 13:12
    Prannoy in fine form

    Prannoy, who claimed the Malaysia Masters Super 300 title last month, has enjoyed a good run recently.

  • June 23, 2023 13:04
    Sportstar’s exclusive with Chirag Shetty

    Chirag believes combining with Satwik to be ‘one of his career defining moments’

    Looking back at the Indonesia Open doubles title, the 26-year-old Chirag said winning any title – be it in the Super 500 or Super 1000 – would always be a big thing.

  • June 23, 2023 13:02
    Prannoy through to quarters

    Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy waltzed into the quarterfinal of the Taipei Open after recording a comfortable straight-game win over Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto on Thursday. Prannoy, the country’s top-ranked men’s singles player, took 36 minutes to dispatch former world championship bronze medallist Sugiarto 21-9, 21-17 in the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament.

H. S. Prannoy /

Angus Ng Ka-long

