HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka Long Live Score, Taipei Open: Match to start at 2:25 PM, Prannoy aims to enter semifinal

India’s H. S. Prannoy defeated Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia 21-9, 21-17 to enter the Taipei Open quarterfinals. The world number nine will play Hong Kong’s fifth seed Angus Ng Ka Long in the last eight stage.

Updated : Jun 23, 2023 14:13 IST

India’s H.S. Prannoy will be fighting to secure a place in the Taipei Open semifinal.

