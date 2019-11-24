India International Challenge Finals: Xiaodong triumphs, Porntip in class of her own

Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri hammered their way towards the men's doubles title, beating the Thailand duo of Chaloempon Charoenktamorn and Kittisak Namdash 21-15, 21-15 at the Infosys Foundation International Badminton Challenge 2019. Before the two Indians showed their aggressiveness and control, Kaushal Dharmamer went down in three games to Xiaodong Sheng in the men’s singles final at the Cricket Club of India indoor courts.



World No 99 Sheng, representing Canada, overcame the challenge from her left-handed rival in 50 minutes of tactical play, winning 21-19, 18-21, 21-14 in the longest among the five finals. Thailand’s Porntip Buranaprasertsuk, ranked 35th on the BWF list, showed flashes of skill enroute to the women's singles title, beating fellow Malaysian Benyapa Aimsaard 21-18, 21-11, ranked 168.

Mumbai player Kaushal, nursing his left knee and determined to assume control of the tie, met his match in Xiaodong. “He hit crazy shots and emerged the better player in the third game,” said the 23-year-old left-hander, rating his Maldives International Challenge singles win as the season’s best showing. Ajay Jayaram and Siril Verma had faced defeat at the hands of the left-hander, a trainee at the Uday Pawar Badminton Academy, Goregaon, under Anand Pawar.



Xiaodong displayed his control and craft in the third game, varying the angle and length of returns at will, sending his rival scurrying to all corners of the court. The Canadian won the first game, bided his time in the second and rattled his rival in the third to win in 50 minutes to be greeted with applause after a long rally on championship point.

